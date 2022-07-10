Indian women crush SL women by 10 wickets- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

A career-best figures of 4 for 28 from right arm medium pace bowler Renuka Singh and two openers Smriti Mandhana (94) and Shafali Verma (71) helped Indian women’s team to recorded an easy ten wicket victory over Sri Lanka women’s team to seal the series win 2-0 with one match to spare in their ODI series played at Pallekele International cricket Stadium yesterday.

This was a one sided affair when Indians decided to field first and chased the Sri Lanka’s total of 173 without much effort. The experienced left hander Mandhana played a anchor role scoring unbeaten 94 in 83 balls with 11 fours and a six well supported by 18 year old right hander Shafali Verma who scored an unbeaten 71 in equal number of balls with 4 fours and a six guided to get their victory in 26th over.

Earlier Sri Lanka women put into bat first were all out for 173 in 50 overs while right arm medium pacman turned out to be batter top scored an unbeaten 47 which was his career best ODI total. Skipper Chamari Atapattu who came to the middle as the number three batter scored 27 runs in 45 balls with three fours while Anushka Sanjeewani (27) and Nilakshi de Silva (32) made useful knocks but that was not enough to make a challenging total for strong India side. The 26 year old Himachal Pradesh right arm medium pace bowler Renuka Singh made an early breakthrough to pick both openers Vishmi Gunaratne (3) and Hasini Perera (0). Renuka Singh finished her best ODI figureS of 4 for 28 in her ten overs spell was adjudged player of the match.

The two teams will meet their third and final ODI at the same venue Pallkele on July 7.