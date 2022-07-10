Vaddas, Rodiyo and Ahikuntakayo: Some Bibliographcal Items-by Michael Roberts

Source:Thuppahis

LC Arulpragasam 2019 “The Veddas in the east of Ceylon in the 1950s,” 13 Oct 2019,https://thuppahis.com/2019/10/13/the-veddas-in-the-east-of-ceylon-in-the-1950s/

Michael Roberts 2017 “The First Settlers and Their Claim to Ownership of Terrain. A Comparative excursion,” 18 January 2017,

Lakshman I.Keerthsinghe 2011 “The Veddas of Sri Lanka,”

http://vedda.org/keerthisinghe.htm

James Brow 1978. Veddha Villages of Anuradhapura: The Historical Anthropology of Community in Sri Lanka. Seattle: University of Washington Press.

Kumudini Hettiaratchchi 2011 “On the Vanished Trails of Coastal Veddahs,” Sunday Times, 7 August 2011, http://vedda.org/vakarai.veddas.2011.htm

K. N. O. Dharmadasa and S. W. R. de A. Samarasinghe, (eds.) The Vanishing Aborigines: Sri Lanka’s Veddas in Transition. Colombo: International Centre for Ethnic Studies (ICES

Gananath. Obeyesekere, 200. “Where have all the Vaddas gone? Buddhism and aboriginality in Sri Lanka,” In Neluka Silva (ed.), The Hybrid Island: Culture Crossing and the Invention of Identity in Sri Lanka, pp. 1-19. Colombo: Social Scientists’ Association.

Gananath. Obeyesekere, n.d. Colonial Histories and Vedda Primitivism: An Unorthodox Reading of Kandy Period Texts.

David Blundell, n. d. “Revisiting Cultural Heritage in Sri Lanka: The Vedda (Vanniyaletto),” http://vedda.org/vanniyaletto.blundell.htm

******************





Lovina Alphonso: A Rodi Waif who ‘converted’ a British Governor, .... https://thuppahis.com › 2020/04/26 › lovina-alphonso-… 26 Apr 2020 — Rodiya men and women were denied permission to wear any upper-body covering. It was also forbidden for them to cover themselves below the knee.

The British in Ceylon: The Camera as Power | Thuppahi’s Blog

https://thuppahis.com › 2021/01/27 › the-british-in-ceyl…

27 Jan 2021 — [1] The Rodiya are the untouchables of Sri Lanka. Though there are few Rodiya villages in the island, as a concept the term is widely implanted …

https://www.reddit.com/r/srilanka/comments/ql1dx5/portrait_of_a_rodiya_low_caste_family_c1900_see/