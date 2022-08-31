International Literacy Day 2022 – By Dr Shan Haines

Source : Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2022

This year’s International Literacy Day will be celebrated worldwide on Thursday, 8th of September, under the theme Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces, with the intention of bringing the ownership of the challenges of literacy back home to the local community.

So why has the UNESCO devoted a specific day to recognize literacy since 1967? Traditionally, literacy has meant the ability to read and write. Miriam Webster Dictionary defines it as the ‘quality or state of being literate; educated…able to read and write”. But these days, this meaning has been expanded to include the knowledge and skills people

need to listen to, read, view, speak, write and create oral, print, visual and digital texts for different purposes in a range of contexts. It now includes the skills and abilities to access, understand, analyse, evaluate information, make meaning, express thoughts and emotions, present ideas and opinions, interact with others and participate effectively in the world around them.

In the 21st century, literacy is a fundamental human right. Yet, according to the UNESCO there are 781 million illiterate adults (over the age of 15) around the world. Over 63% of these adults, are women. There is increasing research evidence to show that literacy learning should not stop at school but should continue throughout a person’s life enabling life-long learning and better social and economic outcomes. Literacy is a vital tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and for delivering improved outcomes in health, employment, economy, gender equality, self- esteem and overall quality of life. It is a vital tool for effective participation in democracy and promotion of peace. This year’s theme of transforming literacy learning spaces aims to raise the awareness of community learning spaces that are needed to encourage life- long learning in all members of our local community.

According to OECD, 40-50% of adults in Australia have literacy skills below the international standard required for participation in work, education and society. Having a low level of literacy is not the same as being illiterate which is the inability to read or write. A low level of literacy is more complex and relates to people’s difficulties in reading, writing and understanding a range of information and texts that allows them to participate fully in society. In Australia, people from migrant and aboriginal communities, people with learning difficulties, people who have experienced frequent school changes or absences from school due to economic or social reasons are particularly vulnerable to having low literacy skills, thereby entrenching the cycle of poverty in particular sections of our community. The International Literacy Day aims to raise our awareness of gaps within our local community which we can all help to address.

Dr Shan Haines, M.Ed (Literacy), Doctor of Education