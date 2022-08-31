Australian Citizenship Day

Source : Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2022

Australian Citizenship Day is celebrated each year on 17 September. Managed by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Australian Citizenship Day is an opportunity for all Australian citizens, whether by birth or by choice, to reflect on the meaning and importance of their citizenship. The day is used as an opportunity to think about what unites all Australians, to take pride in Australia’s democratic values and to celebrate the role citizens play in shaping the nation.

The 17th of September was chosen as Australian Citizenship Day as it is the anniversary of the renaming, in 1973, of the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 to the Australian Citizenship Act 1948.

Courtesy: https://en.wikipedia.org/