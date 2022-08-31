Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 31st August 2022 – 9th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 31st August 2022 – 9th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 31st August 2022 – 9th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

“LANKAN DUTCH BURGHERS” – by Des Kelly

Dream of feeding by Dr harold Gunatillake

Together they made it happen in Australia for the love of Sri Lanka – By Kumudini Hettiarachchi

St Peter’s College OBU Sydney presents The SPC Centenary Winter Ball 27 Aug 2022 – a few clips!

UNICEF & ROTARY to raise funds globally to procure medicines for Sri Lanka

Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Asia cup 2022 highlights August 2022

Good Girls go to heaven, Bad Girls lap up this epic Friday Mix from Surusinghe

Visharada Nishamani Anuradha Nandasiri phenomenal vocalist, skilled music teacher, rendering aesthetic nourishment – by Sunil Thenabadu

Photo highlights from the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards – By George Pimentel

‘An epic drawn from real life’: the radical hit play about a Sri Lankan family’s journey – By Neelam Tailor

Stalag Luft III and Its “Great Escape” Tunnel: An Archaelogical Treasure-by Michael Roberts

Eating Bacon And Eggs For Longevity-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Recording of Multicultural Media Online Forum w/ Dr Jan Fizzell and Dr Clinton Coloco on COVID-19, Flu & Travel related infections held on Wed 24 August 2022

Is travelling to work always a waste of time?

JERONIS PIERIS BOOK – FACETS OF MODERN CEYLON HISTORY

125th year celebrations at St. Joseph’s: Cardinal Ranjith wants Joes to make society a better place – By Yohan Perera

” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Swinging & Tampering of Ball – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>A Kelly Klassic – “Leona Williams – Yes M’am, He Found Me In a Honky Tonk” – by Des Kelly

HIGHLIGHTS – Royal College vs Trinity College| 76th Bradby Shield – 1st Leg

Symphony of Psalms Concert

“ERRATIC SLEEP” – by Des Kelly

Japan seeks to organize Sri Lanka creditors’ meeting on debt crisis

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 120 26 08 2022

Thonigala Rock Inscriptions – steeped in legend – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Is virtualized computing changing application deploy methodologies? – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran on ‘the framework of success for a good Asian’-By Benjamin Law

President urges China to change tune on debt as IMF visits

IMF, Sri Lanka begin talks for bailout package

Elephant Reach Yala to host ‘Wildlife Photography Competition

When Nimesh Perera performed the unthinkable against Muralitharan

Colombo Zone Athletics meet – We Congratulate the Athletic team of St. Peter’s College for being the Runners – Up in the Colombo Zonal Athletic Meet 2022 held in Sugathadasa Stadium

“THE KISS” – by Des Kelly

Obituary Notices August

Click below for events

