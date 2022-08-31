eLanka Newsletter – 31st August 2022 – 9th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“LANKAN DUTCH BURGHERS” – by Des Kelly
Dream of feeding by Dr harold Gunatillake
Together they made it happen in Australia for the love of Sri Lanka – By Kumudini Hettiarachchi
St Peter’s College OBU Sydney presents The SPC Centenary Winter Ball 27 Aug 2022 – a few clips!
UNICEF & ROTARY to raise funds globally to procure medicines for Sri Lanka
Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Asia cup 2022 highlights August 2022
Good Girls go to heaven, Bad Girls lap up this epic Friday Mix from Surusinghe
Visharada Nishamani Anuradha Nandasiri phenomenal vocalist, skilled music teacher, rendering aesthetic nourishment – by Sunil Thenabadu
Photo highlights from the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards – By George Pimentel
‘An epic drawn from real life’: the radical hit play about a Sri Lankan family’s journey – By Neelam Tailor
Stalag Luft III and Its “Great Escape” Tunnel: An Archaelogical Treasure-by Michael Roberts
Eating Bacon And Eggs For Longevity-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Recording of Multicultural Media Online Forum w/ Dr Jan Fizzell and Dr Clinton Coloco on COVID-19, Flu & Travel related infections held on Wed 24 August 2022
Is travelling to work always a waste of time?
JERONIS PIERIS BOOK – FACETS OF MODERN CEYLON HISTORY
125th year celebrations at St. Joseph’s: Cardinal Ranjith wants Joes to make society a better place – By Yohan Perera
HIGHLIGHTS – Royal College vs Trinity College| 76th Bradby Shield – 1st Leg
Symphony of Psalms Concert
“ERRATIC SLEEP” – by Des Kelly
Japan seeks to organize Sri Lanka creditors’ meeting on debt crisis
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 120 26 08 2022
Thonigala Rock Inscriptions – steeped in legend – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Is virtualized computing changing application deploy methodologies? – By Aditya Abeysinghe
Artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran on ‘the framework of success for a good Asian’-By Benjamin Law
President urges China to change tune on debt as IMF visits
IMF, Sri Lanka begin talks for bailout package
Elephant Reach Yala to host ‘Wildlife Photography Competition
When Nimesh Perera performed the unthinkable against Muralitharan
Colombo Zone Athletics meet – We Congratulate the Athletic team of St. Peter’s College for being the Runners – Up in the Colombo Zonal Athletic Meet 2022 held in Sugathadasa Stadium
“THE KISS” – by Des Kelly
Obituary Notices August
