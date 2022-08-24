Thonigala Rock Inscriptions – steeped in legend – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

There are many places in Sri Lanka known as “Thonigala” and two locations have the same historical as well as archeological significance. One location is situated at the 6th Mile Post in *Vavuniya-*Horowpathana Road. This location is well-known due to the rock inscriptions engraved on a low flat hummock of gneiss rock, approximately two meters (eight feet) towards south of the ruins of a small rubble-built stupa (dagoba) that describes a banking system that existed in the 4th Century. Also known as Toṇigala (Thonigala) or Nagaragala, the location is situated in the jungle approximately 9.5 kilometers (6 miles) from Vavuniya, in close proximity to the border between Northern Province and North-Central Province of Sri Lanka

These inscriptions were recorded by Henry Parker in 1886 and they were listed in the Annual Report of the Archaeological Survey of Ceylon of 1892, yet, there were no attempts to interpret the text before *Professor Senarath Paranavitana’s edition in the early 1930s (Epigraphia Zeylanica 3, pp. 172–188).

As the inscriptions are over 1700 years old, it is hard to read them. The first inscription has been read and describes about grain distribution and considered as one of the most significant inscriptions in Sri Lanka.

According to the text, a certain minister deposited some quantities of grain and beans with a guild in the northern quarter of the city with the stipulation that the capital should remain unspent and the interest should be utilized to provide meals to resident monks of the Yahisapavata Monastery during the *“Vas” season of every year. The inscription comprises detailed instructions regarding the amount of interest that should be taken outlining different kinds of provisions to be supplied for feeding the monks.

During Sri Lanka’s protracted civil war, Thonigala Rock Inscriptions in Vavuniya had been covered with clay by the Department of Archaeology with the assistance of the security forces to safeguard the inscriptions as they could be damaged due to mortar attacks.

A few months ago, after a lapse of several years, measures had been taken to get rid of the clay cover and open the inscriptions for viewing.

The second Thonigala inscription is located in *Anamaduwa and it is 100 meters (approximately 328 feet) long with each letter approximately 30 centimeters (one foot) tall and the letters have been carved approximately two centimeters (one inch) into the rock. Dating to the era of *King Vijaya and *Kuweni and located in close proximity to Anamaduwa, approximately 300 meters away from Puttlam – Kurunegala Road, the location is easily accessible.

Considered as the largest rock inscriptions in Sri Lanka, dating to 1st century AD, these inscriptions are believed to be a description of the grants made to the Paramakanda Monastery located in close proximity. There are two large inscriptions on the rock. Surroundings of the rock with breathtaking vistas of nature and a *wewa in the backdrop add charm to the location.

According to archaeologists, these inscriptions date to the era of King Mahaculi Mahathissa (76-62 BC), son of King Wattagamini Abaya (also known as King Walagamba). The inscriptions describe grants made to Paramakanda Monastery located on another rock formation in close proximity to the inscriptions. These inscriptions are considered significant as they reveal the origin of Sinhala letters. Although, there is a steel fence erected by the Department of Archaeology, it is corroded and the cement that was utilized to fix the fence to the rock has discolored the inscriptions.

The rock is entwined in folklore and is considered as the homeland of Kuweni, the queen of the Demon Tribe. When King Vijaya chased away Kuweni, she has fled to her ancestral home and cursed King Vijaya from the summit of Lathonigala (literally meaning lamenting rock), a rock located in close proximity to Thonigala. According to folklore, Kuweni has left her two children at the rock and has come to the ancestral village alone, whereupon her tribe killed her for her betrayal of the clan. Thereafter, her children fled to the jungle. *Veddas are considered as direct descendants of these children. There is another folklore that Kuweni committed subside by jumping off Lathonigala.

Image courtesy – uncommon-paths.blogspot.com & Wikipedia.com