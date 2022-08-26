Eating Bacon And Eggs For Longevity- by Dr harold Gunatillake

You have been told that less than 7 per cent of your total daily calorie intake should come from saturated fat. A daily intake of 2,000 calories amounts to 140 calories. Saturated fat seems to raise the bad cholesterol LDL in your blood, raising the risk of heart disease and stroke.

On the other hand, you are supposed to eat between 25 and 35 per cent of your daily calories as unsaturated fats from foods like fish, nuts and vegetables.

For good health, the majority of fats you eat should be mono or polyunsaturated fats, and less than ’02 per cent should come from trans fats.

Such guidelines have been given by the American Heart Association and practised by most health-conscious people worldwide for decades. Once it was saturated fats that were demonised, people started eating more sugar-containing foods, and the obesity problem got out of control. Then, you were told to cut down on sugar and forget about your fat intake.

Now we have gone further and say that saturated fats are at no risk for cardiovascular disease.

An interventional cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra asked, “Is saturated fat the health hazard it’s been made to be?” Dr Malhotra is an interventional cardiologist practising in London. He says the “mantra that saturated fat must be removed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease has dominated dietary advice and guidelines for almost four decades.”

He further says that saturated fat has been ‘demonised’ and any link with heart disease is not fully supported by scientific evidence.

If you ask the centenarians to reveal their secret of longevity, they will attribute it to a diet contrary to that advocated by the American Heart Foundation. For instance, a supercentenarian from New York, Susannah Mushatt Jones, at Vandalia Senior Centre in New York, pronounced that she ate bacon every day from her young days. She would say she would eat bacon all day long if given a chance. She gets up at 9.30 and has scrambled eggs and bacon an hour later: For lunch, there’s fruit, and for dinner, she prefers to eat the meat on her plate with vegetables or potatoes.

The Italian woman who succeeded her as the world’s oldest living person said that she loves eggs, which have been part of her daily diet for over a century. Born in 1899, Emma Morano will turn 117 next month. She said, “I eat two eggs a day, and that’s it, and cookies, but I do not eat much because I have no teeth,” she told the AFP news agency. Morano started eating eggs at the age of 20. Suffering from anaemia, she consulted a doctor who told her to eat three eggs a day: Two raw and one cooked, the agency reported. She’s kept that diet for over 90 years, which would consume more than 100,000 eggs.

Emma has eaten very few vegetables and very little fruit. As a routine, she eats three eggs daily, two raws in the morning, an omelette at noon, and chicken at dinner.

There are an estimated 573,000 centenarians in 2021 in the world. There are over 100,000 centenarians in the US, 40,000 in Japan and 8,500 in England and Wales.

The oldest person who lived up to 122 was Jeanne Calment.

Most of these centenarians don’t bother about eating a healthy diet as we are. They are primarily on high-saturated and monounsaturated fat and low-carb diets.

Jeanne attributes her youthful appearance for her age to olive oil, which she poured on all the food and rubbed onto her skin. She also drank wine and ate chocolate every day. She also didn’t bother eating much sugar: Her mantra is olive oil, wine and chocolate for longevity.

Gertrude Baines of Los Angeles lived to 115 on a highly healthy diet – bacon, chicken, and ice cream.

Edna Parker of Indiana died at the age of 115; She too enjoyed eggs daily, sausages, bacon and fried chicken.

So, Dr Malhotra is not wrong when he recommends his heart patients eat plenty of saturated fat-containing food.

Fatty food for diabetics

Fatty foods, especially lumpia, biriyani and ghee rice, are allowable foods for people with diabetes as the absorption of sugar is very low and slow on such a diet. The starch in the rice gets more resistant due to the cooking in oil. You should put about two tablespoons of coconut oil into the boiling water before the well-washed rice is added.

Eggs

For the last two decades, we have been saying you should eat two eggs daily. One thing you are allowed to take is 300mg of cholesterol in your food daily, and two eggs would give you only about 150 mg of cholesterol.

Eggs have few calories and are packed with proteins, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and trace nutrients.

The way you prepare the egg can affect its nutrient profile. Cooking destroys any dangerous bacteria, making them safe to eat.

Eggs can be poached, fried, baked, scrambled, or made into an omelette.

Microwaving is not a good idea because pressure can quickly build up inside, and it may explode.

Proteins in eggs are more digestible when heated. Structural changes occur in the proteins in eggs, and as such, they are easily digestible.

Eggs are a good source of biotin, an essential nutrient in fat and sugar metabolism. It is known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H. In raw eggs, a protein in the egg white called avidin binds to biotin, making it unavailable for your body to use unless cooked.

Cooking eggs can reduce their vitamin and antioxidant content, but they are still high in nutrients.

So enjoy two eggs daily with no guilt. According to the current thought, saturated fats are good for you and have proved that they are not risk factors for heart disease.

In summary, I would like to say that all super-centenarians are women!

You should discuss with your doctor whether foods with saturated fats are good for you if you have heart problems.

I hope you enjoyed this video Stay safe, and goodbye for now.

