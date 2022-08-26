Obituary: Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE
Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE, (retired Professor of Economics and former Dean of the Faculty of Arts – University of Colombo) passed away on 13th August 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, aged 78. He leaves behind his beloved wife – Kathlene, daughters – Sandamalee and Madhubhashi, sons-in-law – Rajith and Senthooran and grandson – Navod. Funeral service is on Wednesday, 24th August from 2 p.m. onwards at the Boyd Chapel of the Springvale Botanical Cemetery (9.30 a.m. Sri Lanka time). Email : isenthooran@gma