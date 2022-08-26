Home  ⁄  Obituaries  ⁄  Obituary: Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE

Obituary: Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE

Obituary: Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE

Prof. S.M.P. SENANAYAKE,​ (retired Professor of Economics and former Dean of the Faculty of Arts – University of Colombo) passed away on 13th August 2022 in Melbourne,​ Australia,​ aged 78. He leaves behind his beloved wife – Kathlene,​ daughters – Sandamalee and Madhubhashi,​ sons-in-law – Rajith and Senthooran and grandson – Navod. Funeral service is on Wednesday,​ 24th August from 2 p.m. onwards at the Boyd Chapel of the Springvale Botanical Cemetery (9.30 a.m. Sri Lanka time). Email : i​s​e​n​t​h​o​o​r​a​n​@​g​m​a​i​l​.​c​o​m​ View livestreaming service : https:/​/​smct.org.au/​view/​742066170048914

