Three former Anandians in Sri Lanka 60+ Cricket team- by M.H.YAKEEM

Source:Dailynews

Sumedha Eratne , Mahes de Zoysa and Thilan Wijesinghe have been selected to represent the Sri-Lanka 60+ Cricket team for the first ever World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the Sunshine Coast, Queensland Australia from September 3- 16 2022.

Sumedha Eratne – Started playing cricket for Ananda College from under 14 and went on to represent the under 16, 2nd X1 and the 1st X1 teams and after completing his education, he joined the University of Peradenya for his higher studies.

During his studies at the University of Peradeniya, he represented the University Cricket team from 1970 – 1974 and also shared the captaincy in 1973 ..He was in the squad of the Sri-Lanka Central Provinceteam that played against MCC 1972/ 1973 .

He has represented Zambia, Botswana and East Africa àt International tournaments and currently plays for the Auckland Sri-Lanka Cricket Club. An opening batsman and a fine all rounder.

Mahes de Zoysa – Played for Ananda College in 1972 as a Wicket Keeper/ Batsmen and then migrated to England and played from 1973- 1993.. During his stay in England, he has played for many clubs such as Woodford, Poynton and Hazelgrove in Division 1 Lancashire, Derbyshire and Cheshire County league in 1976/1978, He was made the playing professional of Simmons CC , where they play in South Lancashire Cricket Division 1 and the current President of the Colombo Masters Cricket Association.

Thilan Wijesinghe – Former Captain of Ananda College, Vice Captain of the Sri-Lanka under 19 team and Captain of the Sri-Lanka “A” team . He was adjudged as the all Island best Schoolboy batsmen at 16 years of age , where he also scored a century in their big match against Nalanda College, breaking a 44 year old record. He joined Tamil Union and played for the Division 1 tournaments and also Captained the team , retired from playing serious cricket in 1992. He is the only member of the squad who has represented Sri-Lanka at national level in junior cricket.