Join the Toronto Tamil Chair Campaign Celebration : Saturday June 12th: 10 AM EST
Professor Wisdom Tettey
Vice President, University of Toronto
Principal, University of Toronto Scarborough,
The Canadian Tamil Congress
&
The Tamil Chair Inc.
cordially invite you to a special event in celebration of having reached our campaign goal to establish a Chair in Tamil Studies at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.
Tamil Chair Campaign Celebration
Saturday, June 12th, 2021
10:30 am – 1 pm EST
Virtual Celebration
Join us below
“Honoring the Past, Inspiring The Future”