Join the Toronto Tamil Chair Campaign Celebration : Saturday June 12th: 10 AM EST

Jun 10, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged , ,

Professor Wisdom Tettey

Vice President, University of Toronto

Principal, University of Toronto Scarborough,

The Canadian Tamil Congress

&

The Tamil Chair Inc.

cordially invite you to a special event in celebration of having reached our campaign goal to establish a Chair in Tamil Studies at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

Tamil Chair Campaign Celebration

Saturday, June 12th, 2021
10:30 am – 1 pm EST

Virtual Celebration

Join us below

YouTube

Facebook

“Honoring the Past, Inspiring The Future” 

