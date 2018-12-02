Josephians usher in the festive season with joyous evening of singing, dining and entertainment – Photos thanks to George Rupesinghe

Some 200 Old Josephians, their families, friends and well-wishers gathered at the Thornleigh Community Centre in Sydney’s Pennant Hills on 1 December for a most enjoyable night where a strong spirit of goodwill and camaraderie pervaded right through. Setting off with carol singing that saw everyone, young and old, in good voice, the evening progressed through sessions of dancing after a sumptuous dinner. Santa distributed gifts to some 35 kids to their delight. As is customary the event featured a rousing rendition of the College Anthem by the Old Joes present.

