JUST ONE “MORE” TIME – By Des Kelly

My dedication to another beautiful lady, who “left us”in 2016 was titled “Another Dawn”. She was originally from Kandy, in Ceylon, my lovely Island home, moved to Vancouver in Canada, to join her family over there, travelled all over the World with her eldest daughter, Liya, who informed me that her mother enjoyed singing, dancing, and good Country Music, and, as a result, Dawn met me in Melbourne and, to the both of us, our future “‘theme-song” was then going to be “The second time around”

It was the second time around for us both, but unfortunately, it was not to be, on a permanent basis, as another daughter of Dawn’s, in Canada, got seriously ill and Dawn, being also a doting grandmother, had to go back to Canada to look after two young grandchildren when their mother had to enter hospital. Dawn & I never “lost touch” however, and tragically, type two diabetes won it’s long battle with this beautiful lady, who had become a firm favourite of y entire family in Melbourne. “Another Dawn”, my original composition is featured “Especially for You” disc 1, from a 3CD set of 60/70 songs recorded by me for eLanka.

So, we now come to “Just one more time”, another “cover” song of two superb “Stars” in the Music business, Chet. Atkins & Mark Knopfler, not one, but two of the BEST GUITARISTS on this Planet of ours. I recorded my “cover” of the song simply because this would have to be the “flip” side of “Another Dawn” with the exact “lyrics” I would have sung, as my “second-dedication” to Dawn. Had she been still “with us”, I know how much she would have enjoyed this particular version I have chosen for all readers of eLanka. My “cover” is featured once again, on “Especially for You” Disc 2, number 21. Please listen, and enjoy.

Desmond Kelly

