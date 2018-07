No fuel shortage, don't panic: CPC The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) yesterday assured motorists that the filling stations countrywide have been provided with sufficient stocks of fuel.

PR system likely due to delay in PC polls: Minister Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Musthapa said yesterday the the country could return to the much criticised proportional representation system merely because of the delay in holding provincial council elections.

PM to visit S'pore tomorrow Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be visiting Singapore tomorrow to attend the World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and Clean Environment Summit Singapore 2018.

Belgium eliminates Brazil, advances to semis Belgium reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years, holding off five-time champion Brazil 2-1 Friday in one of the country's greatest soccer feats.