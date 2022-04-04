Kandy Lamissies have Talent – by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kandy is a special spot in my heart, nestled in the shadow of the Knuckles Mountain Range with epic scenery, and so much to see if you visit this ancient historic capital, a haven for backpackers, next to Ella. There is so much to see that visitors need to spend a few days to enjoy the places to visit, historic places, natural parks, overlooking the town with the blessings of a giant Buddha statue, and most of the Lamissies in Kandy are special to me, that Mariazella has composed a catchy baila called ‘I am your Kandy Lamissi’which I have used in this video as background music.

Enjoy the rhythmic gyrating dances performed in this video by Kandy girls and boys, who have special talents.

