Kerrigan La-Brooy – Together Tonight – Winner of the 5th LDM Music Awards 2021

Kerrigan La-Brooy won the 5th Annual LDM Music Awards held in New York City on August 1st in the Country Category with his self-penned song “Together Tonight”.

Kerrigan wishes to thank every single person who voted so faithfully, week after week, month after month and also all the radio stations that play my music.

He also says….Thank you to his darling wife Michelle and his 6 Priceless Treasure Children and also their awesome Gethsemane Family.

Most of all Kerrigan thanks the Good Lord Above for his Blessings and His favour.

Stay Blessed,

About Kerrigan.

Senior Pastor, Church Planter: Gethsemane Church

Founder, Creator: Gethsemane Charity

City of Casey Citizen of the Year Nominee 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021

Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Championship Award 2019 for Leadership

Singer/Songwriter/Author/Entertainer

Radio Presenter, Gethsemane Radio, Nationally & Globally, including Australia, America, Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal & Belgium

Television Host & Producer, ‘Gethsemane On TV’

kerriganlabrooy@bigpond.com – 0404 875 647