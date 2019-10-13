Kerrigan La-Brooy – Victorian Premier Champions Award Nominee in the Leadership Category

Kerrigan La-Brooy has been Nominated for the “2019 Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Champions Award in the Leadership Category. Out of several Nominees from across the State of Victoria he made the Top 10 in the Category. The Winner will be announced on December 1st this year. we at eLanka are proud to have heard of this great achievement and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the big announcement.

Leadership Awards entail the Following:

Leaders are the people that bring others together, that set the path, that can identify a way through to solve an issue, improve a service, or connect the dots. They’re the ones that not only create change, but bring others on the journey with them. Leaders establish, improve and grow a service, engage others and build teams and connections?

Perhaps they’re the person who always says “yes” whenever there’s a call for help, or who has helped with everything from the canteen to the committee.

Or perhaps they’re someone everyone relies on to keep things moving.

Or someone who just always shows up and does their best to help. Theu are people who see a problem or an issue and figure out a way to solve it, not just for themselves, but for everyone in the community. They may have fixed a problem, facilitated a solution, or simply figured out how to deliver change, whether small or large for their organisation, sector, or community.

Kerrigan La-Brooy – The Achievements…..

Senior Pastor, Church Planter: Gethsemane Church

Founder, Creator: Gethsemane Charity

Person of the Year 2019

City of Casey Volunteer Pair Award Winner 2018

City of Casey Citizen of the Year Nominee 2018 & 2019

Holt Australia Day Award Winners 2018 & 2019

Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Championship Award Nominee 2019 in the Leadership Category.

Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Pioneer Award Nominee 2019

Gethsemane Charity Group Award Nominees 2018 & 2019

Lindsay King Arts Award Nominee 2018 & 2019

Radio Presenter, 97.7 3SER, Casey Radio

Event Organiser, Clyde Carols by Candlelight