Lalith plans to lift fitness of ladies through TT-by by a Special Sports Correspondent

Lalith Priyantha briefing the media about the upcoming table tennis programme he plans to have for ladies

Source:Island

Former national singles champion, sports administrator and coach Lalith Priyantha plans to commence a table tennis programme to raise the fitness level of females in the country.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference held at Otter Aquatic Club a few days ago Lalith said that his prime goal would be to make past table tennis stars return to the game.

He is perhaps one of the few sports coaches who can still spar with the present generation of players; hence his eagerness to promote the message of being fit and healthy.

Lalith said that he would strictly confine the sessions to females because there are husbands who are not very comfortable when their spouses step into a unisex sports facility for fitness training.

He sees that females in Sri Lanka neglect their health by not doing enough physical activities and said that age is not a barrier to start playing table tennis and get fit.

Speaking further on the topic of table tennis and fitness Lalith said that in European countries like Denmark it was proven that ladies who engage in this racket sport have a less chance of developing dementia. He said that table tennis also helps ladies to fight loneliness at an old age. According to him the sport also helps improve hand-eye coordination; hence it would raise the chances of ladies being independent in terms of enhancing health as they age and doing their daily chores sans muscle or joint pains.

His programme will also have yoga sessions for participants.

According to him classes will initially be held at Otter Aquatic Club and another venue in Colombo; which would be named shortly.

The programme has already attracted the attention and support of Janatha Seels, a leading importer and general hardware merchant. Janatha Seels General Manager G.A.P Roshan speaking at the occasion said that the company was delighted to be involved with Lalith’s table tennis programme because it fitted in with his institutes’ vision of supporting initiatives centering around health and education.

Lalith said that he also planned to have table tennis tournaments for the ladies who join his programme.