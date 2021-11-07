Victorious Air Force rugby team felicitated by the commander

The victorious team posed for a photograph with the commander.

Source:Island

The Sri Lanka Air Force Rugby 7’s team who clinched the Warrior Trophy Rugby 7s title on Sunday were felicitated by the commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana at a ceremony held at Air Force Headquarters yesterday.

The victorious team posed for a photograph with the commander who also presented the Head Coach of SLAF Rugby, Shamlie Afraz Nawas and the Assistant Coach, H.D.S.D. Soysa with special appreciations in recognition of their untiring effort and dedication displayed in developing the sport of rugby. During the ceremony, the commander appreciated the hard work and dedication of the SLAF rugger pool that led to winning this title. This win of a major rugby title was achieved by the SLAF after a laps of 35 years.

In addition to this historical victory, four rugby players from the SLAF have been selected for the national squad. They are Leading Aircraftman Nuwan Perera, Leading Aircraftman Ishara Madushan, Aircraftman Anjula Hettiarachchi and Officer Cadet Ramitha de Silva.

The Chief of Staff, members of the Air Force Board of Management, the Chairman of SLAF Rugger, Group Captain Subash Jayathilaka, officers and other ranks from the Air Force Sports Council were present. The event was held with due consideration to health guidelines for the prevention of spreading Covid 19.