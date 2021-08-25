“LAWS OF THE WILD” – By Des Kelly

Cannot produce better evidence of the above “law” than the one sent in to me by my good friend Elliston

showing how supposedly wild animals tend to live, in the jungles of the World.

Clearly indicates that animals get on, much better than do, humans.

This post does not need any lengthened introduction, but I feel certain that it will gladden the hearts of all who see it. Ladies & Gentlemen, let me present, in full colour, an unforgettable account on the Laws of the wild, and let this be a lesson to us.

The Law Of The Wild says kill only when you are hungry

Photographer Michel Denis-Huot, who captured these amazing pictures on safari in Kenya’s Masai Mara in October last year, said he was astounded by what he saw:



“These three brothers (cheetahs) have been living together since they left their mother at about 18 months old,’ he said. ‘On the morning we saw them, they seemed not to be hungry, walking quickly but stopping sometimes to play together. ‘At one point, they met a group of impala who ran away. But one youngster was not quick enough and the brothers caught it easily’.”

These extraordinary scenes followed.

and then they just walked away without hurting him……….

