LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – APRIL 2019 – By Victor Meldor

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2019
BOOKS
- Song of the Sun God by Shankari Chandran, 2017
(Donated by the Author, Sydney, NSW)
- They Call Him Ken, The Life & Times of a Corporate Colossus by Savithri Rodrigo, 2017
- Riding the Zeitgeist, The Hemal Amarasuriya Story by Savithri Rodrigo, 2018
(Donated by the Author, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka)
MAGAZINES
- Explore Sri Lanka, Vol 32, No 10, March 2019 (Donated by Kevin Melder. Dalkeith, WA)
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 17, Vol 1, 2019.
NEWSLETTERS.
- “Silverscene” – Newsletter Silver Fawn Club, Qld, March/April 2019 issue.
- “Outreach” Newsletter – Voluntary Outreach Club Inc, (VOC), March 27, 2019 issue.
- “The Old Aloysian”, Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, April 2019.
- “Floreat”, Newsletter Royal College Old Boys Association Australia Inc, April 2019.
OTHERS.
