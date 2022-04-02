LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MARCH 2022

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2022

BOOKS.

1.. Dare to Differ by Sabaratnam Sundaramoorthy, 2021.

(Donated by the Author, Mt Waverley, Vic)

An Eternal Summer by Nalini de Sielvie, 2013.

3 Is This Your Caruso ?, Biography of tenor Luigi Campeotto by Nalini de Sielvie, 2012

Written in The Stars by Nalini de Sielvie, 2021 Thistles in the Wind, An Autobiography by Nalini de Sielvie, 2018 (two Copies)

(No’s 2 – 5, Donated by the Author, Mornington, Vic)

Rise (Book of Poems) by Rashika Perera Gomez, 2019

(Donated by Rajitha Perera, Wantirna, Vic)

MAGAZINES

The Ceylankan’, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 97, Vol 25, No 1, February 2022 .Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 5, 2022

. (Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)

NEWSLETTERS

Community Newsurgher Association (Australia) Inc, March 2022 issue.

OTHERS

St Peter’s College Colombo Centenary Publication, 1922 – 2022 – St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club, Melbourne Inc. Order of Service – Peterite Centenary Mass, March 12, 2002 at Waterfront on the Pier, Melbourne, SPCOBSC, Melbourne, Inc. Program & Menu – Peterite Centenary Dinners, March 12, 2022 at Waterfront on the Pier, Melbourne, SPCOBSC, Melbourne Inc.

(No’s 1 -3 Donated by Keith Bennett, Noble Park, Vic)