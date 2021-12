LISTEN TO THE BIRDS! – By Des Kelly

Always reflect on lessons learned, as you go through life.

Listen to the birds, take their advice & stay out of strife.

Thank you, Chris Lawton, for this educational video that yiu’ve sent me. I could not possibly think of bettee teachers to show us what it is all about. To all our e’Lanka Members and readers everywhere, please watch this amazing video and share it with those near and dear.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.