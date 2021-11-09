LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION – Bambalapitiya, Colombo 4, SRI LANKA

Two story independent Condominiums, each condo has three bedrooms (Master bedroom with en-suite), Two bathrooms, Sitting/Dining and Kitchen. Approximately 1400 sq. feet. Small garden at the back with a maid’s bathroom, and a two car port in front of the Condos. Large privacy gate.

Midway from Galle road to Marine Drive (70 meters from the Beach), on a broad, two way street – off a private by- lane.

Both Properties can be sold together or separately. Versatile for two families or one family with rental (Airbnb) income opportunity.

Bambalapitiya is a sought after suburb for the best schools, shopping, hospitals and restaurants.

Serious buyers only. Asking LKR13M for both or LKR6M for ground floor condo.

email: Colombo4.condo@gmail.com