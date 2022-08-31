Mahakanadarawa Stone Bridge – skilled craftsmanship of yesteryear – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Centuries ago, Sri Lankans had well-planned infrastructure, irrigation systems including well-constructed tanks supplying water for agricultural purposes, architectural marvels such as cave temples, dagobas (stupas), well-designed palaces, meditation houses, audience halls and a superior road network as well as bridges…

During the early period of the Anuradhapura Kingdom, the main administrative centers were *Anuradhapura and Magama in *Ruhuna with a highway linking these two cities. A road network also connected Anuradhapura with Jambukolapattana (Dambakola Patuna) in the Jaffna Peninsula, Mathota or Mahatitta (also known as Manthai) near Mannar and *Trincomalee (known as Gokanna). These three ports served as the most significant trade centers. Anuradhapura-Dambakolapatuna Road was via the villages of Rambeva, Omanthai, Pavatkulam and Vavunikulam. There were several stone bridges including those in close proximity to Anuradhapura over the Malwathu Oya (“Oya” meaning stream in Sinhala) and another at Pavatkulam over the canal. Stone beams and slabs of these bridges still exist and some are still intact, although not utilized at present. The remains of the bridge at Periyapulankulama in Anuradhapura, popularly known as “Galpalama” (Stone Bridge) is a popular tourist site, although it is partially hidden in a forest.

The other popular stone bridges are the bridge over Halpan Ela in Anuradhapura, the bridge located in close proximity to Mahakanadarawa Reservoir in Mihintale, the bridge at Girihandu Seya in *Tiriyaya and Kayankerni Stone Bridge in the Eastern Province.

Among the stone bridges, the well-preserved stone bridge constructed over the Kanadarawa River, popularly known as “Mahakanadarawa Stone Bridge” located in the ancient road between Anuradhapura and Gokanna (Trincomalee) is a popular stone bridge, an indication of the technological skills of ancient Sri Lankans.

According to scholars, this bridge was part of the ancient road network that linked Anuradhapura to the north of Sri Lanka.

This bridge is believed to have been constructed during the same period Mahakanadarawa Wewa (Wewa meaning Lake) was constructed by King Mahasena (276-303 A.D.). Smoothed stone slabs longitudinally placed over cross beams balanced on stone columns are erected across the river. During the construction process, the water level of the river during floods has also been taken into account. According to the dimensions of the Bridge, it had been designed to serve vehicular traffic too.

The existing structure of the Bridge at Mahakanadarawa is 80 feet (approximately 24 meters) in length and ten feet (approximately three meters) in width. Ten feet (approximately three meters) long 14 stone beams of the size of 16×12 inches (30×40 centimeters) have been paved across it. The Bridge is supported by 42 columns of 12×12 inches (30.48 x 30.48 centimeters) fixed on rocks on the bed of the river.

The well-constructed road network of the ancient city of Anuradhapura has been documented in the records of Chinese monk *Fa-Hsien who visited the island around 415 A.D. According to him, roads and streets in the city of Anuradhapura were excellently laid out and beautifully maintained.

Image courtesy – lankastamp.com & top-rated.online