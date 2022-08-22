Making of Cricket Ball and Bowling – Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

With a perfectly shaped and quality cricket ball, a player can effectively utilize his skills in bowling and batting. First the leather sheet is purified and then dyed with red or white colour. Leather sheet is then cut into two parts and the pieces are stitched using a thick thread. Chunk of cork which forms the hard core of the ball is turned into spherical shape and wound tightly with string. Leather pieces and cork are held manually using tools. Final stitching of the ball assembly is then done. Stitched ball assembly is put into a press with ball placed between the two jaws and pressure is applied to get the round shape. Ball is then polished to obtain the shine and trade mark placed.