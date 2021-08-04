Manouri Muttetuwegama Passes Away

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – August 2021

Seenior Attorney-at-Law and Human Rights activist Manouri Muttetuwegama (85), wife of the late MP and Attorney-at-Law Sarath Muttetuwegama, passed away on 22 July. A former Commissioner of the Human

Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, she was also the Chairperson of the All Island Commission on Disappearances and Chairperson of the Consultation Taskforce on Reconciliation Mechanisms. She

was the Director Legal of Lake House for a brief period in 1997-1998 and also held the position of Editorial Consultant at Lake House in 2000-2001.

The daughter of the late Minister Dr.Colvin R. De Silva, Muttetuwegama was educated at Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo. She studied law in England and became a Barrister.

Upon her return to Sri Lanka, she took up practising law. She has appeared in numerous cases countrywide. She is survived by daughter Attorney Ramani Muttetuwegama.

Tributes have been flowing from a range of people including Former Ministers, MPs, Sinhala, Tamil and English Journalists, Members of the Bar Association etc.

Courtesy: http://www.dailynews.lk/ and other sources