The Month of August-by Sugee Kannangara

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – August 2021

Named after Augustus Caesar, the illustrious first emperor of Rome known as one of the most effective leaders in human history, August is a month of august events.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on 9 August each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements of indigenous people and their contribution to important world issues such as food production and environmental protection.

International Youth Day (IYD) held on 12 August is an awareness day designated by the United Nations. The first IYD was observed

on 12 August 2000. The theme of International Youth Day 2021 is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, which aims to highlight the importance of youth participation in the wellbeing of the Global community. World Seniors Day held on 21 August is a day to recognise the contributions of the elder generation to the advancement of the world, and the unjust issues they face due to their age and health. This year marks the 32nd World Senior Citizen Day.



The full moon day in August – Nikini poya, which this year falls on the 22nd, is significant to the Buddhist world, because the first Buddhist council after the passing away of the Buddha, to reiterate the Buddha’s Teaching and code of Discipline for monks, was held on the Nikini poya day.

