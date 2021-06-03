“MARITIME DISASTER” – By Des Kelly

What is going to happen next ??.

Sri Lanka did manage to keep Corona Virus mostly at bay, after the bug left China to take over as a Global Pandemic, taking the lives of millions of people and suffocating millions of others to the point of no return.

Suddenly, for no specific reason, Covid 19 started to worsen in this tiny Island, restrictions were duly toughened, curfews and lockdown introduced in an effort to at least contain the virus, unfortunately, to no effect, and then,

like a blast from the blue, comes a much more dangerous “Indian strain”

of the same bug, obviously airborne from India, the Island Continent closest to the teardrop of the Indian Ocean, giving Sri Lanka another dose of far worse suffering plus additional deaths,

now mounting more quickly as each day passes.

As if all this wasn’t enough, we have this new Maritime disaster to cope with, because of a ship catching fire just off the Coast of the Island, then sinking, and, in the process spreading debris for kilometres around the beaches and making it almost impossible for cleaners to do their job on the mess because each time they think they have got a certain area under control and move onto the next, the day following sees the area just cleaned, right back in it’s original mess

once again. This catastrophe has been going on for over a week now, causing the worst Maritime disaster that Sri Lanka has ever seen.

We can only hope that what is happening in Sri Lanka now, can be fixed up, the beaches affected cleaned of all this rubbish, and Corona Virus can at least be contained until all 26+ million people there can be fully vaccinated against this deadly disease

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.