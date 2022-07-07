Mark Coure media release – Funding awarded to support older women affected by domestic violence

FUNDING AWARDED TO SUPPORT OLDER WOMEN AFFECTED BY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Older Women’s Network (OWN) has been awarded funding for a new project to support vulnerable older women from diverse backgrounds who have or are experiencing domestic violence.

The project, which will be designed with Archibald Finalist, author and domestic violence survivor Amani Haydar, will aim to engage older women from diverse backgrounds in a safe space to talk about their experiences and help them develop a piece of art to tell their story.

Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Seniors Mark Coure announced he had awarded a $50,000 grant for the initiative while visiting the not-for-profit organisation in Sydney today (Thursday, 7 July).

“OWN does fantastic work advocating for the rights, dignity and wellbeing of older women’s rights across the state,” Mr Coure said.

“As a rich multicultural society, it is important we all do what we can to provide an avenue for everyone to be able to speak up and express themselves.

“This project goes to the heart of that, and I believe it will help support older women affected by domestic violence.”

Chair of the Older Women’s Network Beverly Barker thanked Mr Coure for the grant, adding that he had really supported the organisation.

“We thank the Minister for supporting this important project, which aims to bring older migrant women together to tell their stories and celebrate their culture, through a combined piece of art,” Ms Barker said.

“We are so fortunate to be working with Amani Haydar on this project as she is not only one of the most creative people we know but also someone who is committed to diversity, inclusion and safety of all women.

“We will invite members of the public to the unveiling of these stories and artwork once this project is completed. We hope that the impact of getting older women from diverse backgrounds to creatively tell their stories together will build a greater understanding and appreciation for what they contribute to our communities.”

