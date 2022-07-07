PRESENTATION OF THE BOOK – THE EXTRA MILE TO THE COMMANDER OF THE SRI LANKA ARMY-by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke
I had the privilege and pleasure of meeting the Commander of the Sri Lanka
Lt. General Vikum Liyanage RWP RSP ndu at the Army Headquarters on 21st June 2022.
At this meeting I presented my book titled, THE EXTRA MILE : A surgeon’s experiences to the Army Commander.
A memento from the Sri Lanka Army was presented to me by the Commander in appreciation of my services to the military during the 30 – year armed conflict in Sri Lanka
Link to the Story of ‘Renowned Surgeon Presents Maiden Copy of His Book to Army Chief’
For the benefit of overseas readers we have arranged online purchase available from the below link: