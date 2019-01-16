Multilingual resources for tips to beat the heat and stay healthy during the heat wave in NSW

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Heatwave warning for NSW from Tuesday 15 January to Friday 19 January 2019.

NSW Health has advised people to keep in mind the four key messages when trying to stay healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water Keep cool Take care of others Have a plan

Heat waves can cause illness, hospitalisations and sometimes death. It is important that everybody is aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness in order to recognise and treat affected people promptly.

The best way to prevent heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water and to stay as cool as possible.

Resource material for heat waves is located on the NSW Health website:

The following multilingual resources for tips to beat the heat and stay healthy are available to download for free from the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) website:

A leaflet ‘Beat the Heat – Health tips for a safe season’ is available in Arabic, Croatian, Dari, Farsi, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tamil, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Vietnamese

The factsheet ‘Heat-related illness including heat stroke’ is available in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Filipino, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese