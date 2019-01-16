“Gorgeously Adorable” – By Des Kelly

We did not know the name of this sweetie until recently, but, if ever there was a “talent” in the making, here she is. As cute as the proverbial button, eat your heart out, Frank Sinatra, wherever you are, this little girl is paying you a tribute that no other male or female could do in a million years. “On pitch” -100%, timing, absolutely perfect, you can hear and understand every word she sings, with that cherubic “diction”, that makes you want to reach out and hug her, this tiny “star” could well go on to be a huge “Name” in the business that is preceded by the word “Show”. The eyes, the smile, the “presentation” , EVERYTHING!!, reminded me of another little girl of around the same age, accompanied by her proud mum & dad, attending a talent quest called “Search for a Star” which I organized for the Federal Hotel Group in Melbourne during the 1970’s, coming up to the microphone at the Hampton Hotel (by the beach), & singing her song, wowing the audience there, (I brought her on-stage as early as possible, to enable her parents to get her back home before it got too late). She won her “heat” easily, singing like a professional, three times her age, (she was probably about 6 years old), came back, the following week for the “finals”, winning easily once again. She, therefore started her career with ” Search for a Star”, joining Johnny Young on his television show, in Melbourne, not long after, went on, getting better at what she was so very good at, until she was ready to “go it” alone. She has made Australia proud, is recognised around the World, and quite recently was chosen to sing “Don’t cry for me Argentina”, and play Evita, which should be a ” must see” for all Music lovers.

This time, I do know her name folks. She is Tina Arena. Good luck to her and good luck to “Tiny Tina” as well. God bless you both, and may ” Showbiz” be good to you.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.