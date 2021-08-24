Neil Perera: Gentleman and administrator par excellence

I am in a dilemma as I am not sure from where to begin this tribute. However, to make it short, his achievements and contributions to the society had made him unique and illustrious.

Neil D. Perera is the name of that epitome of inspiration to all who have associated him and even to unknown many. He was a cricketer, renowned administrator, engineer by profession and a pedigreed human being with plenty of absorbing qualities.

He is the fifth in a family of seven siblings (five boys and two girls) born to Mr. and Mrs. C. Alexander Perera of Panadura. His 92nd birthday will be tomorrow as he was born on 22nd August 1929. His first Alma Mater was one of the best schools in the island during pre-independence era, namely St. John’s College Panadura. He represented college at his favourite game cricket. After preliminary studies, for his higher studies he joined Royal College Colombo. A studious lad from the younger days, he passed out as an Electrical Engineer from the Technical College by completing the Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEE) London examinations successfully.

Joining the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) in 1955 as an Assistant Electrical Engineer he retired as its Additional General Manager in 1989. Thanks to his excellent record, he was recalled and served as its ‘celebrated’ Vice Chairman from 1994 to 1999, thus completing 39 long years with one employer. Further to his duties, Neil an ardent lover of cricket who represented the cricket team of the CEB throughout and captaining same for many years.

Now it is the time to narrate his contributions to cricket in a bigger arena, as a player, captain and an administrator with an impeccable integrity and reputation.

This year happened to be his 72nd year as a member of the Panadura Sports Club (PSC). He represented PSC in cricket from 1949 to 1970 (Division 1 & 3) captaining the division 1 team in the years 1962, 1965 and 1967. PSC did remarkably well and was placed fourth behind the star-studded SSC, NCC and CCC when he coached its team in 1971. He was the President of PSC in 1977 – 1978 and at present quite deservingly he is the Patron of the club for nearly two decades.

There were very many instances where he assisted many budding cricketers financially while making them recognised in the national arena. His words on behalf of them carried much weights for them to achieve national status. If it was not for Neil, some names would not have been heard by Sri Lankan cricket fans or beyond the borders of Panadura. Further he provided employment opportunities for many club cricketers with the assistance of his wide range of friends in the highest echelons in the society.

He held many important and responsible positions at the Board of Control for Cricket in SL and which is now known as SriLanka Cricket, in many capacities commencing from 1960 to 1995, 35 long years. He was the Vice President in the mid-80s and Hon. Secretary in the years 1972 – 1975 and again from 1992 – 1995. Thanks to his inimitable knowledge of international cricket, on many occasions he was the obvious choice as the Team Manager of the National Cricket Teams from 1975 to 2000, thus becoming a colossal figure among the international greats.

His biggest moment of victory with regard to Sri Lanka and Asian cricket was achieved in 1992 at the ICC meeting held in London, as he managed to convince our cricketing neighbours India and Pakistan to bid en masse for the World Cup 1996 to be held in the sub-continent before the hammer falling in favour of England or South Africa. It paved the way for ‘Arjuna and the clan’ to bring the ICC WC home beating the much fancied Aussies in 1996. It was a glorious day for our motherland.

Neil was presented with the “Lifetime Achievement Award 2016” at the annual SLC Cricket Awards ceremony in 2017. The presenter of the prestigious award was none other than Indian cricket great and former captain Kapil Dev who graced the occasion.

I very well remember that he amply exhibited his humbleness and gratitude as at the AGM of PSC in 1985, he along with the prominent lawyer of the Kalutara district Tissa Gunaratne, proposed and seconded a vote of thanks from the house for me for having done a wonderful job as the Treasurer overcoming a disastrous financial crisis sustained during the previous year. As a young office-bearer at that time it was truly an encouragement for me. (However my closest buddy at that time and classmate Derek de Silva assisted me immensely as my deputy)

Neil’s services extended beyond cricket and his prestigious employer.

He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for over 25 years (to date) of one of the best girls schools in the Kalutara district, St. John’s Girls School, Panadura.

On behalf of all who know him, past and present members of Panadura Sports Club and well wishers, I salute him for an excellent and exemplary life that he led right throughout during his unfinished sojourn in this world as a gentleman ofthe highest calibre.

You are unique as you have accomplished so many incredible things during your successful journey. On behalf of all, I wish him a very happy 92nd birthday on the 22nd instant.

Sir, my fervent wish for you is to score a century here too. I wish you all the very best for a healthy future.

Lalith Fernando

Former, Treasurer, Secretary and Vice President of PSC

(I thank his eldest son Prasanjit for his assistance in compiling this accolade)