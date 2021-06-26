Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Nelligala International Buddhist Center….by Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Nelligala International Buddhist Center

Nelligala International Buddhist Center is a Buddhist temple situated in Muruthalawa village in the Kandy district. The Buddhist Center is located on top of a mountain and is a popular destination for tourists and sightseeing visitors due to its natural beauty and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. It is a modern temple with its construction having commenced in 2015. Pix by Chaturanga Samarawickrama

