Nelligala International Buddhist Center…. by Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Source:Dailymirror

Nelligala International Buddhist Center is a Buddhist temple situated in Muruthalawa village in the Kandy district. The Buddhist Center is located on top of a mountain and is a popular destination for tourists and sightseeing visitors due to its natural beauty and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. It is a modern temple with its construction having commenced in 2015. Pix by Chaturanga Samarawickrama