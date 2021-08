Nilantha to officiate at Paralympics

Source:Island

Veteran badminton referee Chandana Nilantha has been selected to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Nilantha who commenced his badminton at Lumbini College in 1988 first officiated at South Asian Games in 1992. In 2006 he qualified as an international referee and has since officiated at a number of international events. Nilantha has also been a badminton coach since 2010.