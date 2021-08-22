Riffle shooter and rugby’s tanker falls silent

As a senior alumnus of Zahira College Colombo I am saddened to learn the demise of retired SSP Ibrahim Hamid on August 19.

It was the dreadful COVID-19 that snatched away the precious life of the much-loved Al Haj Ibrahim Hamid. He was a gentleman ‘par excellence’ and a man of quiet and an affectionate disposition. As I recall, the late Hamid, who was fondly called ‘Tanker Hamid’ was a college rugby player and a rifle shooter. He was a few years senior to me. Punctual as usual and immaculately attired in uniform, I used to meet him at prayers in Colpetty Mosque. I remember him voluntarily briefing us on “final nuts and bolts” just before we left for senior cadet’s camp in Diyatalawa (1966-1977).



Many moons ago, I last met him at a wedding ceremony in Colombo and we were reminiscing about our college days. “To every man upon the earth, death cometh soon or late”

He passed away at a time when he was rendering service and spearheading many important college projects. His irreparable loss has brought about a lacuna in the minds of our college OBA and community circles. Tanker Hamid is no more with us; yet the memories of his past will linger and always remain with us forever. No doubt that this great gentleman’s name will be inscribed in the annals of our college history.

May our duas and prayers ease the griefs of his family members through this difficult time! I pray that Almighty Allah may grant late Al Haj Ibrahim Hamid Jannath-ul-Firodouze!

Brigadier (Rtd) M. Z. Ishrath