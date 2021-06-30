NSW Community Engagement Update – 30 June 2021 [SEC=OFFICIAL]

Home Affairs Special community update

Dear Community Representatives, thank you again for your engagement and efforts to support your communities through this time. Please find below information regarding proposed reforms to the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), Safer Communities Fund, an update on the upcoming Census and information regarding 2022 Australian of the Year Awards Nominations.

Stakeholder consultations on reforms to the Adult Migrant English Program

The Australian Government is undertaking reforms to the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) and is seeking feedback from the public and relevant stakeholders. These reforms will build on recent legislative changes to the AMEP that, as of 19 April 2021, allow more migrants access to free English language tuition through the AMEP for longer and until they achieve a higher level of English proficiency.

The discussion paper Reform of the Adult Migrant English Program was released on the Department’s website on 17 May 2021. The paper details the next stage of the reforms, expected to commence in 2023, which focus on changes to the AMEP business model that aim to generate better quality outcomes for migrants and enable greater access and participation. The changes include:

introducing outcome-based payments on student language progression to drive improved English language outcomes;

increasing program flexibility, including greater use of educational technology and better access to applied English language learning in workplace and community settings, to improve client enrolment, engagement and retention; and

supporting teachers with greater access to curriculum resources and professional development.

The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, the Hon Alex Hawke MP, has confirmed the Government’s commitment to the continuous improvement of the program.

Stakeholder feedback will be crucial to ensure that the implementation of these reforms achieves the best possible outcomes for students. In addition to holding numerous forums with relevant stakeholders, the Department is welcoming written submissions from the public and other interested parties on the discussion paper. The Department has developed an interactive PDF form for stakeholders to submit feedback.

To lodge a submission, please visit https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/reports-and-publications/submissions-and-discussion-papers/amep-reform-submission-form.

The closing date for submissions is 9 July 2021.

Please direct any enquiries to amepdesign@homeaffairs.gov.au

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Update: The Census is happening in August

(Census night 10 August 2021)

Census data helps tells the story of our communities – it highlights successes and what communities

need to continue to grow. It’s used to help plan services for our families and communities. For example:

libraries use Census data to understand languages spoken in local communities so they can stock in-language books for their readers

broadcasters use Census data to determine which in-language radio and media services

are needed for their listeners supermarkets use Census data to understand their customers and stock products for them including international foods.

Everyone in Australia must complete the Census including international students and visa holders.

All personal information collected is kept safe and is not shared with anyone. You and your

family can’t be identified by the information you share.

Visit www.census.abs.gov.au or call 1800 512 441 for more information.

If you need help in your language visit www.census.abs.gov.au/help/languages or call the

free Translating and Interpreting service on 131 450.

For face-to-face help near you visit www.census.abs.gov.au/findus

National Monument to Migration – Celebrate hope – National Maritime Museum

Escaping war, famine, disease, discrimination or just the chance for a better life are some of the many reasons that individuals and families have made the journey to Australia to start a new life. What binds all these stories together is HOPE.

Now, more than before we need to celebrate this hope, the diversity of this country and tell the stories of those families that have made Australia home.

2021 has seen the Museum’s Welcome Wall be elevated to the National Monument to Migration. There has never been a better opportunity to have your family’s journey to this new country recognised.

As we head towards the end of the Financial Year, you can show your support and celebrate our multicultural nation by making a tax-deductible donation to the museum’s Migration Heritage Fund and sharing your family’s story on the National Monument.

You can join over 30,000 of your fellow Australians by having your family recognised on the National Monument to Migration. Your donation of $500 will see your family’s name registered for prosperity on the Monument and your story can join the online archive.

Together we can help build community harmony and celebrate our nation’s diversity.

Register before 30 June to be a part of the next special unveiling ceremony. For further information please see https://www.sea.museum/nationalmonument or ph (02) 9298 3777

Safer Communities Fund – Currently open for applications

The Department of Home Affairs is responsible for delivering the Safer Communities Fund (SCF) grant program.

The SCF provides funding to councils and community organisations. It aims to:

contribute to the enhancement of community safety and improve security through local security infrastructure that benefits the community

contribute to greater community resilience and wellbeing by addressing crime, anti-social behaviour and other security risks

help to reduce fear of crime and increase feelings of safety in the Australian community and contribute to greater community resilience

contribute to the safety of communities that may be at risk of racial and/or religious intolerance.

The SCF has been extended for a sixth round, as announced in Budget 2020-21, with $35 million (including administration) being made available across two types of grant opportunities:

Up to $20 million is available for early intervention grants of between $200,000 and $1.5 million. (Currently open for applications, closing on 22 July 2021)

Up to $10 million is available for infrastructure grants of between $10,000 and $500,000. (Currently open for applications, closing on 5 August 2021)

Grant opportunity guidelines and application forms are available on the Australian Government’s GrantsConnect website http://www.grants.gov.au and on the Business Grants Hub website at www.business.gov.au when the program opens.

Applicants should be referred to business.gov.au or to call 13 28 46 if they have specific questions relating to the application process.

2022 Australian of the Year Awards Nominations

The Australian of the Year Awards seek to acknowledge and recognise Australians who are going above and beyond for their communities and Australia. They are individuals from all walks of life who, through their generosity and dedication, are making differences in the lives of others and to Australian society.

The four Australian of the Year award categories are:

Australian of the Year

Senior Australian of the Year

Young Australian of the Year

Australia’s Local Hero.

The Department of Home Affairs has been the proud sponsor of Australia’s Local Hero Award as part of the Australian of the Year Awards, since it was introduced as a category in 2003.

Nominations for the 2022 Australian of the Year Awards are now open at www.australianoftheyear.org.au

The Department of Home Affairs and the National Australia Day Council encourage representatives from diverse backgrounds to be nominated to ensure the Australian of the Year Awards reflect our multicultural society. To encourage greater diversity, the 2022 nomination campaign radio advertisements are available in six different languages. Links to the advertisements can be found in the attached fact sheet.

Ensuring we remain connected with your communities continues to be a high priority for the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Government. Your feedback is vital to the Department and informs policy, decision making and government messaging. Please continue to pass your concerns and questions to us.

In particular, we are very interested in your views and feedback on the following:

Any community concerns

Racism or discrimination

Reception to government messaging

Community misconceptions

Issues related to travel restrictions and associated processes

Instances of misinformation or scams targeting your community

Any new economic impacts on the community

Any other emerging community issues.

Stay safe and well!