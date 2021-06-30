‘This is really hard’: MasterChef’s Minoli De Silva breaks down in tears as she’s sent home in a double elimination alongside Scott Bagnell- By KRISTY JOHNSON

‘This is really hard’: MasterChef’s Minoli De Silva (pictured) broke down in tears as she was sent home in a double elimination alongside Scott Bagnell, on Sunday night’s episode

Source:Dailymail

Minoli De Silva and Scott Bagnell were sent home from MasterChef Australia on Sunday night’s double elimination episode.

After round one, Minoli broke down in tears after failing to impress the judges with her pan-seared snapper with green mango noodles.

Scott also said he was ‘gutted’ to have been eliminated after overcooking his pan-seared mirror dory during round two.

Round one saw the contestants having an hour to create a dish using one or more ingredients from the black mystery box.

Minoli and Depinder Chhibber had the least impressive dishes, with judge Melissa Leong describing the flavours of Depinder’s walnut ice cream with a pumpkin brown butter cake as ‘muted’.

However Depinder was safe from elimination with Melissa announcing to Minoli that she was going home.

Breaking down in tears, Minoli said: ‘I’m really glad I made it to the top 10, but this is really hard because I really wanted to get further in the competition.’

Emotional: Minoli failed to impress the judges with her pan-seared snapper with green mango noodles. ‘I’m really glad I made it to the top 10, but this is really hard because I really wanted to get further in the competition,’ a devastated Minoli told the judges

Round two saw the contestants have an hour to create a dish with horseradish as the hero ingredient.

Scott and Linda Dalrymple presented the least impressive dishes, with Linda choosing to make a vanilla and horseradish panna cotta with a horseradish syrup.

However Linda was safe from elimination with judge Jock Zonfrillo telling Scott that his fish was ‘unfortunately overcooked’.

Sent home: Scott (pictured) failed to impress the judges with his pan-seared mirror dory with a split sauce of horseradish cream and a spring onion oil, with a fresh salad on top. Judge Jock Zonfrillo said the fish was ‘unfortunately overcooked’

Scott presented a pan-seared mirror dory with a split sauce of horseradish cream and a spring onion oil, with a fresh salad on top.

‘I’m gutted to be leaving the competition, but I’m also so proud of my achievements,’ Scott later said in a piece to camera.

MasterChef Australia continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten

Devastated: ‘I’m gutted to be leaving the competition, but I’m also so proud of my achievements,’ Scott later said in a piece to camera. Pictured with Linda Dalrymple

We Miss you Minoli and Scott

The Pressure Cook

Minoli’s Sir Lankan Prawn soup Masterchef Australia S14

Injustice with Minoli! Should Depinder be Eliminated? Masterchef Australia 2021|