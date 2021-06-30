In Honour of the Great Guru – Mr . E.C.Gunasekara – on his 27th Death Anniversary – 10th June : EDWIN (PETER) CHRISTOPHER GUNASEKARA OF ROYAL COLLEGE – “E.C.Gunasekara” – “V.P.” – “E.C.” – “Christy” – “Kataya” – By Saman Amarasinghe, former Senior Prefect

In Honour of the Great Guru Mr . E.C.Gunasekara on his 27th Death Anniversary – 10th June :EDWIN (PETER) CHRISTOPHER GUNASEKARA OF ROYAL COLLEGE “E.C.Gunasekara” – “V.P.” – “E.C.” – “Christy” – “Kataya” By Saman Amarasinghe, former Senior Prefect, Hon.General Secretary (1992/93) & Vice President (1994/96) of Royal College Teachers’ Guild.

“TO SIR WITH LOVE” : Mr.E.C.Gunasekara, member of Tutorial Staff of St. Joseph’s College,Colombo10 (1949 to 1954), member of Tutorial Staff,Royal Cologe,Colombo 7 (1955 to 1971), Deputy Principal (1972 to 1977) and the Vice Principal, Royal College,Colombo 7 (1978 to 1984) was a Perfect model of a Right Royalist, Exemplary Teacher and a Great Gentleman up to the fingertips. “E.P.C. Gunesakara” was the given name by his Father Mr.D.B.Gunesekara (Snr.), a Buddhist and Mother Mrs.C.Gunasekara, a Catholic on his birth. The name indicated by “P” was omitted during the Baptism.One day this story was related to me by Sir at “V.P.’s” Office (former “Prefects’ Room” took over by order in order to oversee the Boake Gates). His father,Mr.D.B.Gunasekara(Snr.)( 1898/90) and six brothers, D.B.(Jnr.)(1930/31),A.L.(1931),V.J.K.(1939),H.T.(1940),E.C.(1941/42) and V.K.(1948/49) represented the College at the Royal-Thomian Big Match which itself an unique record. Mr. Gunasekara also had a sister. Mr.Gunasekara was known to peers as “Christy”, to Colleagues as “E.C.” (but they knew it’s not so easy with him),to Parents “V.P.”/Mr.Gunasekara, to Royalists as “Kataya”(Cut-Hair) and to All as a strict Disciplinarian. After joined the St.Joseph’s College tutorial staff from Colombo University with a B.Sc. degree in 1949 this devoted disciplinarian’s heart got ‘melt and mould’ with ” Love of Life” when he met Miss.Thirees (Mrs. Gunasekara), a staff colleague. He was compelled to be patience for 33 long years to say “I Do” to pleased the others that matter.

The Royal College will never get an opportunity to receive the service of an Administrator of his caliber. The conduct and character of Administrators should be exemplary and sincere to maintain such a high level of discipline. Political interference and legal harassments were there even in good old days. The secret behind “KATAYA’s Regime” at Royal was simply the equality in handling discipline of Students, whether they were sons of old Royalists or Politicians or otherwise. Then Principal(L.D.H.) and the Vice Principal (E.C.) did not see eye to eye, (other than the teachers, students and parents were not aware of the situation) but they respected each other for the benefit of the College. The Principal used to sent official letters in Sinhala Language (knowing V.P.’s efficiency in Sinhala Language), but “E.C.” was smart enough to replied back in Sinhala (with the help of an old Royalist ? who was on the staff) with out creating an issue as a Gentleman. This great teacher and an affable administrator for the sake of his safety never ever even dreamed to seek assistance of Police to maintain discipline of students. He did not hesitate to punish students on the merit of the crime for the benefit of the College and for brighter future of Royalists. He stood by his decisions and until the end of time prepared even to get transferred out for the sake of his “Alma Mater”. He had the decency to protect not only the Teachers but also the Prefects who were engaged with disciplinary matters (I had firsthand experience with Sir as a Prefect and later as a Teacher). He was also a former Prefect and a Senior Cadet Sargent of Royal College.Our mentor and a hero Mr.Vije Weerasinghe an other Great Royalist who was a former Deputy Principal, Middle School, Royal College used to relate interesting stories how “Christy” chased behind them as a Senior Prefect during their School days and detained them for ……………….)

He was Master in charge and Coach of Junior Cricket and then became Senior Master in charge 1st XI Cricket and Senior Master in charge of Rowing. He was the first old Royalist to preformed duties as the Senior Games Master.The Royal College was the pioneer in introducing the S.R.B. (Student Record Book), a Brain-Child of Mr.E.C.Gunasekar,an outstanding educationist in early seventies. Today the “S.R.B.” has become a house hold name in all most all National Schools with modifications and novelty by many others contributors. His experience and knowledge in sports was not only limited to his ‘Alma Mater’ for he becomes the founder President, Sri Lanka Schools Swimming Association, President, Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Association and the Manager of the first Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Team to Tour to England in 1978. He was also the President, Sri Lanka Schools Basketball Association in 1976. He was too humble to go on public, therefore historians and Editors have forgotten to honour him in their documents.

Mr. Edwin Christopher Gunasekara (E.C.G.) was an Electro Cardio Graphic (E.C.G.) Machine which assessed the pulse of Hearts in Students and Subordinates and treated them humanely and fairly. That made him to be the President of the Teachers’ Guild of Royal College, even though he was holding a key administrative position of the College as the Vice Principal. I am personally aware that even at the point of to be appointed as the Principal of Royal College as per the wish of Royalists, he did not sacrifice his Principles in front of the Politicians. Due to reasons beyond his control was not given his due place he deserved by the men that matter. Mr.E.C.Gunasekara breathed his last on 10th June 1994, ten years after his retirement from “Alma-Mater” whiles keeping memorise forever.

May the Turf Lie Gently over this Noble Gentleman and may his Sole Rest In Peace (RIP) ! ……… “Disce aut Discede” .

By SAMAN AMARASINGHE

former Senior Prefect of Royal College,

Hon.Genera Secretary & Vice President of Royal College Teachers Guild.