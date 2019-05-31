





OBITUARIES: Compiled by Victor Melder (E & O.E.) – (MAY 2019)

DE ZYLVA, MAURICE, in Melbourne, on May 2, 2019. (Contributed)

DE JONG – OUIDA, wife of late Herbert, mother of Rolph, late Jeffery and od Travis and Graham, mother-in-law of Cheryl, Katy, Tamaris and Rehana. Grandmother of Nicola, Natalie, Hamish, Annalease, Griffith, Neliya, Cheyanne and Jaclyn, great grandmother of seven, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 3.5.2019)

KLEYN – IGNATIUS LOYALA, husband of late Pushpom Kleyn (Annie), father of Ann, Belinda, Charles, Delrin, Esther and Fritzroy, father-in-law of Jude, Neville, Shyama, Frank (Italy), Roy and Dilhani, grandfather of Roger, Shani, Remien, Remona & Dexter, Remeena, Rozanna & Ashen, Ryan, Julia & Dinith (Australia), Sharia & Jian, Gayasha, Natasha, Deanna, Jenny (UK) & Mario (UK), Jessica (UK), Jesmine (UK), Fiona, Demien, Kevin, Trevor, Bernedeen and Barbra, great-grandfather of Dion, Sheilly, Shenelle, Diendra and Daranza, in Sri Lanka. – 55/1, Alwis Town, Hendala, Wattala, Sri Lanka (Daily Island, 4.5.2019)

SMITH – DANE, husband of Padminie, father of Patrick. Son of late Elaine Mortier, step brother of late Christoper Mortier-Joseph, in Sri Lanka. – 3/9, Medagodawatte, Thumbowila, Piliyandala, Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

DELAMOTTE – GORDON SEARBY, husband of Val (dec), father, grandfather and great grandfather, in NSW. (Central Coast Express, NSW, 16.5.2019)

GREBE – BELLA, wife of late Sam, mother of Jeremy, mother-in-law of Roshika, grandmother of Dimitri, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 17.5.2019)

DE WAAS – MARGIE, wife of late Raymond De Waas, mother of Sandya, Sarto and Sriyantha , mother-in-law of Nimal, Lumina and Dujeewa, grandmother of Shivantha, Rochelle, Harshaka, Imali, Hanisha and Kavisha, great grandmother of Ethan. Daughter of late Christopher and Annie, sister of Rev. Fr. Joe Paul, Rev. Sr. Rose and rev. Fr. Damian, and sister of late Patricia, Therese, Eddie, Aloy and Rev. Sr Clement, in Sri Lanka, aged 84 years. – ‘Rosa Mystica’, Weboda Road, Bolawalana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 18.5.2019)

BARTHOLOMEUSZ – EVELYN ROSE, (July 11, 1926 – May 13, 2019), wife of the late Risien, mother of Chiron, Dylan and Delyse, mother-in-law of Anne-Marie, Kelly and Frances, grandmother of Derena and Matt, Ramon and Kate, Lorenz, Nelson, Elana, Brandon, great grandmother of Jake, Olivia and Henry. Sister of Beryl and the late Mary, in Adelaide. (The Adelaide Advertiser, 18..52019)

FONSEKA – BARBARA MIGNON (nee Ferdinands), wife of the late Wilton Fonseka, mother of Tamara, Rochelle, Suzie, David, Sandra and Nathalie, mother-in-law of Neville Davidson, Ryan Jaliel, Wilhelm Wijesekara, Ingrid Gibson and the Jeremy Benedict and Lalith Akmeemana, grandmother of Salomie, Tina, Rosalie, Jodasche, Tracy, Trudy, Amanda, Vanessa, Deanne and Wendell, great grandmother of Sarah, Stacey, Ethan, Hannah, Dwayne, Kyra, Kimaya, Kavish, Kalena and Aiden. Daughter of the late Anna Myrtle and Oswald Arthur Ferdinands, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 22.5.2019)







MACK – CHRIS, (27.03.1949 – 17.05.2019), husband of Ruth, father of Craig, Margaret and Ken, father-in-law of Dean, grandfather of Harry, Joel, Logan, Toby and Cohen. Brother of Roberta (dec) and Lindy, in Canberra. (The Canberra Times, 22.5.2019)

BRUNTON – RODNEY NEVILLE, husband of Wimaladevi, father of Hermoine and Suzyanne, grandfather of Savinda, Sohan and Shannon, great grandfather. Kylie. Son of late Joseph and Mary Brunton, brother of Celine, Doris, Sandy, late Noeline and Clement, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 23.5.2019)

KOELMEYER – NOELINE MARY, wife of Elmo, mother of Rodney, Desmond, Elvis and Romain, mother-in-law of Eleanor, Raywathy, Wendy and Tyrone, grandmother of Jacqueline, Richie, Reeve, Natasha, Tashya, Liza, Crystal, Klenn, Liam. Sister of Mignonne, Anita, late Benjamin, Olga and Milroy, sister-in-law of Kalyanaratne , Bendedict, Emil, Jacinta and late Ilene, in Sri Lanka. – 38A, Christ the King Avenue, Mahabage, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 23.5.2019).

GERREYN – STELMOND, husband of the late Blossom, father of Lorraine Lawson, Cedric, Patrick (UK) and Susie Ranchhod (Aust), on May 20, 2019. HIS BROTHER, GERREYN – HENRY, husband of the late Audrey, father of Tania and Owain (UK) and the late Trisha, on May 21, 2019. (Daily News, 24.5.2019)

GUNASEKARA – YVONNE, (nee Rebera), wife of late Trevor, mother of Debbie and Warren, mother-in-law of Sajith Sumanasiri, grandmother of Pehan and Vehan. Sister of late Allan, Stanley (Aust) and late Daphne, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 24.5.2019)

THOMAS – PAULINE. Wife of the late Mr. J. Thomas, mother of Gabriel, Noel, Mary Anne, Leo, Felix, Julius and Tania, mother-in-law of Mercy, Wijee, Dilani, Brenda, Angeline, Ravi and Godfrey, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 26.5.2019)

ALOYSIUS – DR DENNIS JESUTHASAN, husband of the late Chrisse (nee Perera), father of Rohini, Ranjini, Ranee, Prof. Rohan and Ruvani, father-in-law of John Garrett, Anil Fernando and Campion Fernando, grandfather of Angelo, Romano, late Roshika, Ashan, Cherani, Rashini, Tiyani and Ravin. Brother of Lucy Page and of the late Cyril Gardiner, Mangalam St George, Pushpam Savundranayagam, Joe, Dr Hubert and Peter, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 27.5.2019)

DANISTER – MRS TILAKA, mother of Isha Perera (nee Kariyawasam), mother-in-law of Claude Perera, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

BALASINGAM – PATHMASIRI, husband of Ann Raji, father of Nithiya Shri, Kaaviyansiri and Samudra Sri. Son of Velupillai Balasingam and late Maheswari Balasingam, son-in-law of Rajeswaran and late Amalasothy (Rani). Brother of late Mangalasiri and Nimalsiri, brother-in-law of Aravinthan (Melb), Sumangala (UK) and Yasodai Sivapriya (Syd), in Melbourne on May 24, 2019. (Daily News 29.5.2019)

HINGERT – JEAN, wife of late Edgar, mother of Shane and Shama, Nigel and Melanie, grandmother of Ryan, Dyan, Clire and Jason, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 29.5.2019)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers







