OBITUARIES – OCTOBER 2021

FORBES, Sr Alice (Yolande), daughter of the late Walwin & Lorna Forbes, sister of Christine & Rudy (Calif) and Ralph, Russel, Radcliffe and Robin (all dec), in Melbourne on September 30, 2021. (Contributed)

EDMONDS, Neil (Charlie), husband of Maureen, father of Nicole & John, Renae & John, in Melbourne. (The West Australian, 4.10.2021)

EDMONDS, Mary Evelyn, wife of Francis, mother and mother-in-law of James & Stephanie, Kristy & Richard, Pamela & Airy and Vanessa & Devon. Grandmother of Annabelle, Wren, Phoebe, Frances, Harper, Jackson and Fernie, Perth on September 21, 2021. (The West Australian, 5.10.2021)

STAPLES, Margaret Elizabeth ‘Margi’, (09.05.1931 – 01.10.2021) wife of Ken (Sam) dec, mother and mother-in-law of Warren& Jane, Robyn (dec), Ean & Leonie, Ian & Lisa and Megan & Peter, grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 11, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 5.10.2021)

BUTTERY, Graeme Leslie, husband of Margaret, father, grandfather and great father, in Brisbane, on September 28, 2021, aged 81 years. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 6.10.2021)

ALBRECHT, Neil Douglas, husband of Rae, father of Nicole and Todd, father-in-law of James and Caroline, in Perth on 8 October 2021, aged 67 years. (The West Australian, 9.10.2021)

NEWMAN, Trevor Athol, (09.08.1933 – 03.10.2021), husband of Jan, father of Paul and Stephanie, grandfather of Cristy, David and Kassandra, Annissa, Harley, Teagan and Jarod, in Bunbury, WA. (The West Australian, 9.10.2021)

MULLER, Dr Bede, husband of Thelma (dec), father of Philip, Stephen (dec) and Leon. Grandfather and great grandfather in Sydney on October 5, 2021, aged 96 years. 5, Victoria Avenue, Concord West, NSW 2138.(Sydney Morning Herald, 9.10.2021 & Daily News))

HERFT, Annette Mary Vita, (05.02.1924 – 05.10.2021), wife of Frederick Magnus (dec), mother of Kevin Mangus, in Sydney,

Aged 97 years. (Daily Telegraph, Sydney, 9.10.2021)

GOMES, Maureen, wife of the late Dr Colling Gomes,​ mother of Sriyanee and late Lasantha Fernando and of Chrisantha and Iromie Gomes,​ grandmother of Eraj and Rebecca,​ Chandev and Priyanganie,​ Anisha,​ Charith and Amrita and great grandmother of Aaron,​ Ryan,​ Dominic,​ Jordan,​ Daniel,​ Maya and Zoya, in Sri Lanka. – 19, St Stephen’s Road, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 9.10.2021)

DE KRETSER, Loretta Heather(nee THOMPSON), wife of Graham, daughter of the late Clancy (Tommy) and Marguerita (Rita), daughter-in-law of the late Carlyle and Audrey De Kretser, sister-in-law of Vaughn and Marcel De Kretser, in Sri Lanka on 27th September, 2021. (Sunday Observer, 10.10.2021)

LUDOWYK, Peter, (01.09.1937 – 05.10.2021), brother of Fred (dec), Chris, Geoff, Paul, Anne David, Michael (dec) and Jimmy (dec), brother-in-law of Merilyn, Cherie, Anne, Joanne and Marguerite, in Melbourne. (Melbourne Age, 11.10.2021)

WIJESEKERA MARINA (nee JOACHIM), December 15,​ 1936 – October 9,​ 2021. Wife of ROB,​ mother of Eresha (Kevin),​ Janaka (Yasanti),​ Rahal,​ Deepika (Jeff) and Sanjay (Tamara),​ grandmother to Kenneth,​ Keara,​ Annissa,​ Johann,​ Djivan,​ Ayesha,​ Kiran and Kofi, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 11.10.2021)

KOCH, Dudley Gilbert, husband of Barbara (dec), father and father-in-law of Cathy & Rob, Michael, James & Vanessa, grandfather of Shane, Craig and Ella, Todd, Emily and Braydon, great grandfather of Kade, in Adelaide on October 6, 2021, aged 90 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 16.10.2021)

DENZIL, GOMEZ, husband of Genevieve,​ father of Nedra & Tarek,​ father-in-law of Marc & Sanara,​ grandfather of Ryan,​ Rhiana,​ Avinka,​ Jessica & Daniel. Brother of Sr. Xaviour,​ late Manuel & Colette,​ brother-in-law of Bonnie,​ Shirani,​ Damayanthi & Leonie, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 16.10.2021)

ARUNACHALAM, Dr Kandasamy, husband of Astrid. Son of Sockalingam Pillai Supiah Pillai Kandasamy & Pakkiyam. Father of Tilak, Malik, Janak (dec), Lukshmi & Sonali. Father-in-Law of Malathi, Edwin, Peter & Chris. Grandfather of Anjana & Karthik, Ashvin & Emma, Charith, Aneetha & David, Avinesh, Rachael & Aaron (dec). Step-Grandfather of Matt, Elisha, Sam, Rose & Matilda. Great-Grandfather of Aria, Tristan, Sithara & Alex. Brother of Ramanathan (dec), Mangayarkarasi (dec), Kumarasamy (dec), Wimala Sundari (dec), Vinayagar Sundari (dec) & Gnambikai (dec). Brother-in-Law of Eiswarie (dec), Nadarasa (dec), Mangayarkarasi (dec), Sivagnanam (dec), Ramachandra (dec), Dharmavaratha (dec), Alastair (dec), Heather (dec), Ingrid & Joe, in Brisbane aged 101 on the 11th of October 2021. (Courier Mail, Brisbane, 16.10.2021)

LABROOY, Trevor, (17.01.1929 – 20.10.2021), in Adelaide. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 22.10.2021)

BUTTERY, Patricia June “Pat”, wife of late Dean, Mother and mother-in-law of David & Sandra, Paul & Jill, Cheryl & Tony, Kym and Tony & Sally. Grandmother of Andrew, Melissa & Mike, Simon & Adele, Justin, Tania & Daniel, Matthew & Helen, Belinda, Emily and Michele, Timothy & Esther and Kelly, great grandmother of 14, in Adelaide on October 20, 2021, aged 95 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 23.10.2021)

DON, Berthe Marie, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 23.10.2021)

MAAS, Avril, in Adelaide on October 13, 2021. (Adelaide Advertiser, 23.10.2021)

KOELMEYER, Ives, husband of Lygia, father of Christoble (Dubai), Hestia, Ives (Oman) and Aurilia, father-in-law of Carlos

Derrick, Varuni and Viraj, grandfather of Farah, Kimberly, Chiara, Cheyne, Jascha, Shane, Lygia, Sanshia, Alicia and Alina. Brother of Virginia (Aust), late Bernard, Melvil, Anton, Velma, Po, Richard and Verita, brother-in-law of Phyllis, Rosemary, Damon, Angelo, Aloma, George and Loudes, in Sri Lanka. – 215, Nagoda, Kandana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 27.10.2021)

STEPHEN, Ronald George (Ronny), husband of Ira, father of Lal, Ananda, Anura (dec) and Osmund, father-in-law of Shermini, Sujeevani and Chandi, grandfather of Dilan, Leon, Glen, Roshen and Rochelle, in Sri Lanka, on October 25, 2021. – “The Bungalow”, Kalugalathenna Estate, Aladeniya, Warallagama, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 28.10.2021)

DE SOUZA, Olga, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, in Perth, on October 28, 2021, aged 100 years. Charles (dec), Douglas, Ana and families. (The West Australian, 30.10.2021)

MACK, Ronald Stuart,, husband of Dawn, father of Heather, Ian and Andrew, grandfather of Sarah and Stephen, in Melbourne, on October 27. (The Age, 30.10.2021)

ERRATA

(September Issue)

TISSERA, Marlene (nee KRASSE), wife of Vernon, mother of Andre, Jan and Sharon, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

FORSTER, Cedric, (03.07.1933 – 02.09.2021), husband of Yvonne, father of David, Michelle, the late Stuart and Martin. Brother of Maurice Forster and Jennifer Gomes. (Contributed by Maurice Forster)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers