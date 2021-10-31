Warriors Rugby Sevens Tourney kicks-off today-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

All Captains with the Warriors Cup: Sudarshana Muthuthanthri (CH and FC), Shenal Silva (Havelock SC), Ashan Bandara (Army SC), Chamath Fernando (Army Colts), Nuwan Perera (Air Force SC ‘A’), Soorya Krishan (Air Force SC ‘B’), Adeesha Weerathunga (Navy SC ‘A’), Lahiru Herath (Navy SC ‘B’), Iroshan Silva (Police SC ‘A’) and Nisal Samadhi (Police SC Griffins).

The Dialog Warriors Inter-Club Rugby Sevens Tournament organised by the Tri-Forces and Police and powered by Dialog will kick-off today at the Police Park in Colombo.

The much looked forward premier sevens rugby tournament will feature 10 teams this year who will battle it out for supremacy in three groups.

Police SC will feature two teams, so would Army SC, Air Force SC, Navy SC while CH and FC and Havelock SC will field one team each. Defending Inter-Club sevens champions Kandy SC and CR & FC will not take part in this tournament.

Senior DIG Ranmal Kodituwakku will function as Chairman, Steering Committee of the tournament while former Sri Lanka sevens and 15-A-Side Captain Rohan Gunaratne is the Tournament Director.