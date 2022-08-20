Obituary: Mrs Wimala Meddegoda

To The STC DSA Era Group,

It is with deep sadness we note the passing away of Mrs Wimala Meddegoda.

She is the mother of Anura and the mother in law of Romesh Samarakkody & Dulip De Alwis.

Remains at Jayaratne Restpect Parlour from this evening and funeral will take place on Sunday the 21st at 4.30p.m. at the new crematorium.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Anura, Anoma, Mallika and other two sisters and also to all other bereaved family members.

May the dearly departed grand old lady attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana.

With kind regards,

Sriyan

on behalf of The STC DSA Era Group.