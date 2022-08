SUNDAY CHOICE – GOD’S ASSURANCE

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”-Philippians 4:6-7

Are you feeling low today?

Then, here is something to cheer you up.

Pray you will be blessed by it.