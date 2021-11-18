“ONCE AGAIN, IN BLACK & WHITE” – by Des Kelly

THANK YOU, ONCE AGAIN, ARTHUR SPELDEWINDE, FOR THESE VERY INTERESTING NOTATIONS THAT YOU HAVE SENT IN, FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL E’LANKA READERS. PERHAPS WE HAVE SEEN THEM BEFORE, BUT, BY ALL MEANS, WE SHOULD ENJOY THEM AGAIN.

AS I HAVE SAID PREVIOUSLY, IN OUR TECHNICOLOUR WORLD, DOES IT REALLY MATTER, AS TO WHAT COLOUR WE ARE, WHEN BORN !!??. BLACK OR WHITE, BROWN, YELLOW OR BLUE, IT REALLY DOESN’T MATTER, COS IT’S ALL UP TO YOU, TO MAKE THE WORLD THAT WE LIVE IN, A MUCH BETTER PLACE, DOING THE OPPOSITE WOULD MEAN YOU’RE A TOTAL DISGRACE.

PLEASE UNDERSTAND THIS.

WE ARE BORN, LIVE & DIE, HAVE TO AGREE THIS IS RIGHT,

AS WE’RE READING THIS NOW, IN PURE BLACK & WHITE !!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Some Eternal Truths

