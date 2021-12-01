ONE MOMENT IN TIME – Dana Winner

THE LYRICS

Each day I live

I want to be

A day to give

The best of me

I’m only one

But not alone

My finest day

Is yet unknown

I broke my heart

Fought every gain

To taste the sweet

I face the pain

I rise and fall

Yet through it all

This much remains

I want one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will feel

I will feel eternity

I’ve lived to be

The very best

I want it all

No time for less

I’ve laid the plans

Now lay the chance

Here in my hands

Give me one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will feel

I will feel eternity

You’re a winner for a lifetime

If you seize that one moment in time

Make it shine

Give me one moment in time

When I’m more than I thought I could be

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away

And the answers are all up to me

Give me one moment in time

When I’m racing with destiny

Then in that one moment of time

I will be

I will be

I will be free

I will be

I will be free