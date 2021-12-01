SRI LANKA NEWS

(NOVEMBER 2021)

Compiled by Victor Melder

According to Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 626 new COVID-19 cases were reported so far on Sunday. According to the Epidemiology Unit report at 8:30 pm Sunday, a total of 545,088 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the inception of the pandemic. While 16,049 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and homes, 515,183 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Sri Lanka Sunday reported 15 deaths raising the total to 13,856. According to the Epidemiology Unit report, so far total of 15,796,673 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 13,577,829 have received the second dose. In addition, 54,031 have received the third booster dose. (Colombo Page, 7.11.2021)

Foreign exchange reserves were measured at US$ 2,267.5 million by the end of October, down from US$ 2,704.2 million in September as the Central Bank settled US$ 492.9 million worth foreign liabilities during the month. Sri Lanka is scrambling to shore up its reserves amid slowdown in inflows due to the pandemic and rating downgrades. The October reserves touched a fresh post-war low, sufficient for only 1.8 months of imports. But, Sri Lanka has US$ 1.5 billion equivalent swap line signed with People’s Bank of China earlier in the year, which is kept as a stand by support. The Central Bank recently tightened the foreign exchange conversion rule on both goods and service exporters to rebuild reserves from non-debt creating inflows. Exports have been on an upward momentum since June, generating over a billion dollars or close to that during last four months. However, the remittance income, which grew constantly fell out of favour since around the same time due to the foreign exchange crunch, which gave rise to several parallel exchange rates in the unofficial channels, prompting action by the authorities to bring the situation under control and thereby re-channel remittances through the official modes. Meanwhile, increased tourist arrivals in the months of September and October after the easing of virus related restrictions have rekindled hopes for the faster recovery in the US$ 4.5 billion tourism industry, which has the potential to alleviate much of the pressure in the country’s foreign exchange sector. The Central Bank in early October announced a slew of short term inflows for the next six months, amounting to roughly US$ 10 billion through March next year to ride through the most challenging period of foreign exchange and economic conditions, predominantly pandemic generated. However, Moody’s Investors Service on October 28 further downgraded the country’s sovereign rating to Caa2 from Caa1 citing dwindling reserves and the expanding budget deficit as they grew skeptical over the ability realise the announced inflows. Sri Lanka’s attempts to generate foreign income out of full or partial sale of State assets have also mired in controversy due to lack of transparency. The proposed partial sale of the coal power plant, Yugadhanawi is a case in point. While in the first six months, Sri Lanka having received US$ 398 million worth foreign direct investments, the Board of Investment is confident of ending the year with at least US$ 900 million and over a billion dollars in direct investments in 2022. During the three months from October through December, the country has foreign currency commitments of US$ 553.9 million. During 2022, it has foreign currency commitments of US$ 5,674.3 million, which includes two international sovereign bond settlements of US$ 500 million and US$ 1 billion falling due in January and July respectively. (Daily Mirror, 8.11.2021)



Critically endangered mangrove species, Rathamilla, has been found in the Benthara Ganga, says scientist Dr. Manoj Prassana. Prasanna told The Island that there were some 54 species of mangroves in the world and of them 21 species were found in Sri Lanka. He added that while most of these species were well distributed in many sites all along the coastal line, a few species were restricted to the dry zone. Among the mangrove species recorded in the country, Rathamilla (Lumnitzera littorea) and Rathu Punkanda (Ceriops decandra) have been identified as critically endangered species. Ratamilla is of a very small population size and limited distribution. This species belongs to the family Combretaceae and is a mangrove species that does not produce propagules. It is found in Asian countries as well as northern Australia but, at present, it is threatened due to various human activities. Until recently, the plant had been thought to be restricted to the Madu Ganga, and a team of mangrove researchers has now been able to record this species in the Benthara Ganga mangrove ecosystem. The team includes Shashi Madushanka, a student at the Institute of Postgraduate Studies, University of Peradeniya, Dr. Manoj Prasanna of the Ministry of Environment and Professor K.B. Ranawana from the Department of Zoology, University of Peradeniya. To date, only a few 100-year-old trees have been recorded at Madu Ganga Sri Lanka, but the researchers have been able to record a population of about 50 plants that are between two and 20 years of age. Some trees have already been cut down at this place and the rest of the plants in this site face several threats. According to the researchers, the Department of Forest Conservation and the Ministry of Environment have already initiated discussions to implement a special conservation program for the conservation of these plants. (Daily Island, 8.11.2021)

Five people have succumbed to their injuries sustained during inclement weather, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Deputy Director/ Duty Officer Pradeep Kodipilli says.. A cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal might affect some parts of the country later this week, a Duty Forecaster said, adding that two people had been injured and another had gone missing. Deaths have been reported from Thunukkai, Ella, Passara and Puttalam areas. Two of them were caused by lightning strikes. Latest DMC reports indicate that 4,391 people from 1,143 families have been affected by inclement weather and natural disasters. However, officials said that the numbers could be higher and they were in the process of collecting data. More than 12 houses were destroyed and 634 partially damaged. In addition, 257 people have been moved to nine shelters, according to the DMC situation report. The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) last night issued landslide early warnings for Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Ratnapura districts. People in those areas have been asked to watch out for sudden appearances of water sprouts, cracks on walls and on the soil as these may be signs of impending landslides. The sluice gates of the Deduru Oya, Rajanganaya, Weheragala, Mahawilachchiya, Yoda Wewa, Nalanda and Thabbowa reservoirs remain open. The Department of Irrigation advises people living in areas below reservoirs to remain alert. (Daily Island, 8.11.2021)

The development expenditure which is currently about 3.5 per cent of the national income can be increased to 6 per cent by 2024 and it is expected to increase to around 7 per cent by 2027, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Friday (12) said, presenting Appropriation Bill 2022 to Parliament. This is the maiden Appropriation Bill read by Rajapaksa and the second of the current Government. It is expected that such increase in the public investment is possible due to the expected savings derived from the Budget. As a result, public debt, which is currently around 102 per cent, can be reduced to 74 per cent, he said. “My expectation is to reduce foreign debt as a percentage of national income from 36.5 per cent to 13.6 per cent. This includes further reduction of the stock of International Sovereign bonds to USD 8,000 million through sustainable financing as proposed in these budgetary reforms which include changing the composition of foreign loans through sustainable financing.” The Appropriation Bill 2022 was presented at a time when the world is grappling with five major issues, he noted. “The first of which is that social and economic disparities have increased more than ever. The second is the slow progress of achieving the sustainable goals. This will be even more difficult for developing countries, such as us. Increased environmental catastrophes owing to increased global temperature are the third issue. The fourth issue is that assistance from bi-lateral and multi-lateral institutions are severely limited as was never before in the history. This is mainly due to developed countries being beset with a number of internal issues that they have given priority to resolve. The fifth issue is the challenge of adapting to the “new normal” that has emerged following COVID-19 pandemic.” The opportunity to provide such services both domestically and externally has been curtailed resulting in a loss of income. As a result, the loss of revenue to the country and the Treasury has been unlike any other year before. The loss to the Treasury according to our estimates is over Rs. 500 billion, he added. Rajapaksa said that national security is ensured in the country and the Government is focused on ensuring food security as well. He also spoke about measures taken by the Government according to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s instructions including the vaccination drive against COVID-19. We are a Government that walked the talk. Today we have achieved vaccination targets. Therefore, today we are considered the “Vaccinated Nation in Asia,” he added. Rajapaksa also identified several challenges before Sri Lanka in his speech including international drug mafia, fraudulent business operations, forces detrimental to the country, common global challenges such as disruption to food production chains, climate change, natural catastrophes, energy crises, and fluctuations in international commodity prices and rising of cost of living. The Minister submitted a series of proposals for expenditure management to the House. He proposed new schemes in an attempt to attract local and international investments. Rajapaksa noted that the rules and regulations in relation to foreign investments too, will be relaxed. The regulations imposed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) too, are to be eased in an attempt to attract more FDIs. The Minister also proposed methods such as blockchain technology, and the digitalisation of banks, encouraging the establishment of digital bank branches. The Government will provide concessions to private bus owners, three-wheeler drivers and school transport service drivers, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said. (Ceylon Today, 13.11.2021)

Budget figures: Rs. 1,500 million has been allocated for private bus owners; Rs. 700 million for three-wheel drivers and Rs. 400 million will be given to school transport drivers. A one-time tax is to be imposed on persons or companies with taxable income of over Rs. 2 billion per annum. Rajapaksa explained that an earning of Rs. 100 billion is expected from this tax. The Government will allocate Rs. 15 billion to provide relief packages to low-income families. The relief pack programme for pregnant mothers will be extended for two years. Also, Rs. 31 billion will be allocated for home-based economies and welfare. This will cover the nutrition pack for pregnant women, increasing the pack provision for two years by another Rs. 1 billion. A sum of Rs. 30 billion has been allocated to address the salary anomalies of teachers and principals. This will be in addition to the existing allocation, the Minister said. Graduates who have already been recruited into the public sector will be granted permanent employment in 2022. Rajapaksa said Rs. 7,600 has been allocated for this purpose. The Minister noted that micro and small businesses have been affected due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. It has been decided to allocate Rs. 5 billion to support them. (Ceylon Today, 13.11.2021)

Continuing Budget highlights: Rs. 3 million has been allocated to each village under the ‘Gama Samaga Pilisandarak’ programme in which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet people living in remote villages who have not been given due attention so far, inquire about their problems and immediately bring them to the attention of the officials and provide speedy solutions. Frequencies for radio and television will be given via open bidding and the registration fee for new businesses will not be charged in 2022, in an attempt to encourage local entrepreneurship. A regulatory authority will be introduced for the three-wheeler taxi industry to standardise fares and services. Rajapaksa also said a new salary scheme would be in place for the State sector from next year. Due increments will be accordingly ensured through this scheme. The prices of cigarettes will increase by Rs. 5 per stick, the Finance Minister announced. Accordingly, the tax imposed on cigarettes will be increased, while the excise levy too, will be revised. The gazette notification regarding the excise levy was set to publish on Friday (12) night. The fuel allowance granted to State sector employees is to be curtailed by five litres per month while Telecommunication expenses of State sector officials to slash by 25 per cent in an attempt to cut costs. Also, to qualify for pension, a MP should serve at least 10 years in Parliament instead of five years as of now. This will applicable for the Presidents as well. A Green Agriculture Development Bill will be drafted to protect agriculture – setting agro farms to create agro- entrepreneurs and importation of rubber will be banned and exports of finished rubber products will be encouraged in 2022. Rajapaksa said facilities would be provided in Grama Niladhari division levels to increase organic fertiliser manufacture. He said that a new salary scheme will be introduced from 2022 for the State sector to solve salary anomalies. Special zones would be established for manufacturers for the apparel industry. Mobile coverage would be expanded Islandwide and high speed internet connections would be provided to all the schools in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented from 1 January 2022. And Rs. 100 billion will be allocated as starting capital for a pension fund for senior citizens who currently do not receive a pension. The Minister noted that the government has no intention to engage with IMF in long term. He said that it is proposed to develop the Trincomalee Port as an Industrial Port, the Galle Port as a Tourist Port and the Hambantota Port as a Service Port. Also retirement age of public service will be extended to 65 years in order to strengthen the labour force. The management of all State-Owned Media institutions is entrusted with the responsibility of substantively reviewing the business focus and financial discipline of such institutions and achieving the required results by implementing a strategic plan within a short period time. The business focus of the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation would be expanded to move into sectors that has previously not been looked at ensuring a competitive market in which everyone could to get an insurance policy. He proposed to strengthen the Consolidated Large Tax Payer Unit of the Inland Revenue Department established bringing in an integrated administration of all the units connected to the 80 per cent of the Government tax revenue which is derived from 20 per cent of the tax payers. “In line with the Article 12 of the Constitution of the country which spells out that all citizens are equal, I propose to introduce an Act on Rights of the Differently-abled. I further propose to launch a programme for the development of their entrepreneurship skills. I propose to introduce an inclusive programme to address the issues on children and mental health development having identified the basic issues faced.”Every MP will be provided an allocation in 2022 of Rs.15 million of development budgetary allocations and the total allocation would amount to Rs.3.37 billion. An additional Rs.2 billion is allocated in addition to the already made allocation for environment conservation while allocating Rs.1 billion in addition to the already made allocation to conserve wildlife. “Rs. 2. 2 billion has been allocated through the Appropriation Bill to establish 1,000 National Schools and it is expected to complete the programme by implementing expeditiously within the next three years. In order to accelerate the programme and for other developments in education sector I propose to include an allocation of Rs. 5.3 billion as a budget proposal in addition to the already made allocation.” I propose to allocate Rs. 5 billion in addition to the already allocation Rs. 32.65 billion for the development of agencies that continue children’s and maternal clinics, rural hospitals, dispensaries, offices of 59 Medical Officers of Health, ayurvedic dispensaries, Yoga and clinics for mental health. Rs. 2 billion will be allocated for sports development in addition to the already made allocation, he said. “The Budgetary framework that I presented to make our country a prosperous land can be made a turning point only though embarking on a development route of similar to those ‘prosperous countries’. That is why the support and approval of is required of all the Members of this House, upon whom this responsibility is bestowed,” the minister said, concluding the speech. (Ceylon Today, 13.11.2021)

More landslides and the danger of coronavirus disease and water-borne illnesses loom large over hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans across 17 districts made homeless and helpless by the downpours that killed 26 people this rainy season. Inter-monsoon rains in October-November have so far damaged 1,300 houses while 12,000 people have been evacuated to shelters. And another 50,000 have sought safety in the homes of relatives. Thirty nine houses have been completely destroyed and another 1,390 houses partially damaged. The biggest damage is in Badulla where 658 houses have been damaged. In Kegalle District, 279 houses are wrecked. Floods damaged 112 houses in Jaffna, 112 in Puttalam and 87 in Gampaha. So far, 12,349 people are in 88 temporary shelters and another 50,602 are with their relatives and friends, according to the Disaster Management Centre. Its director, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Sudantha Ranasinghe said 230,185 people from 65,580 families in 17 districts have been badly affected by floods/flash floods, landslides, heavy rains and strong winds this week. (Sunday Times, 14.11.2021)

Extreme weather has caused havoc. Flooding has destroyed personal property, submerging homes, shops, vehicles as well as public roads. Landslides have buried some homes before rescuers came. In some cities, the floods reached roof level. Navy and police divers searched for missing people, while villagers and rescuers found bodies under mud and debris in landslide-struck areas. Jaffna, Mannar, Puttalam districts received heavy rainfall triggering floods. The biggest number of shelters is in Puttalam where there are 58. Flash floods badly affected more than 139,000 people in the district. Over 10,000 displaced in the district are in shelters, while another 47,710 are staying with relatives. Rainwater filled up the Aruwakkalu garbage landfill. The Maha Oya overflowed, triggering floods in Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Meerigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa D/S divisions. Navy teams helped to evacuate affected families, while police along with local authorities in these areas were seen distributing food. “Navy crews rescued 95 people in Palaviya and Karambe in Kalpitiya following torrential rains. Similarly, another 77 were evacuated as they had been trapped in floods with the spilling water levels of Ma Oya. Rescue teams reached out to 93 flood victims in Wanathawilluwa, Eluwankulama and Tharawilluwa in Puttalam to rescue them from increasing flood water with the swelling water levels in Kala Oya and Baththulu Oya,” the navy media said. Some navymen rescued another 23 people in Udubaddawa area. Flash floods had been caused by the overflowing of Karambalan Oya. Also, 288 people were evacuated. The DMC director said due to the pandemic, public in vulnerable areas were asked to stay at relatives’ houses if possible to prevent overcrowding at shelters. (Sunday Times, 14.11.2021)

Amidst lukewarm interest in what the Government had hoped will be one of its key means of attracting revenue, more than 50 prime lands in Colombo city and outstations are being offered on lease for local and foreign investors in a move to raise at least US$ 6bn. The lands will be offered on Public Private Partnerships or joint ventures with the State holding 51 percent of shares, Urban Development Ministry Secretary Sirinimal Perera told the Sunday Times. Some of the lands had previously been offered out without takers while additional properties have also been identified. Earlier expectations that a party named M/S Shumookh Investment and Services (SIS) of the Sultanate of Oman would take up the nine-acre Chalmers’ Granary land and the Air Force Headquarters have not materialised. These two properties are also now on the list along with Summit Flats in Colombo 5—for which a Dubai investors had expressed interest—where ten acres are on offer for luxury apartments; six acres each in Vauxhall Street and D.R. Wijewardene Mawatha in Colombo; the Nugegoda and Kollupitiya markets; the Pettah World Market with four acres; three acres each in Rajagiriya, Denzil Kobbekaduwa Mw and Battaramulla; and lands located in Nuwara Eliya and Kandy. Fifty-five acres in Ekala, too, are available. A Korean investor has come forward for the Welikada prison property, proposing to build the proposed new jail in Horana for relocation in exchange for the land on which the present facility stands. The terms available are 33, 50 or 99-year leases for mixed development projects, residential towers, hospitality and leisure projects, logistic hubs and multi-storied car parks among others. The Urban Development Ministry will facilitate loans and support for the respective projects after the leases. If, however, there is no progress after two years, the land will be taken back. Despite aggressive marketing, however, interest has been lacking. One of the reasons is because of competition from Colombo Port City which also has prime property on offer with all supporting infrastructure in place, authoritative sources said. Meanwhile, the residential apartment market in Colombo is also now saturated. However, the UDA is holding another investment forum on November 25 at Water’s Edge in Battaramulla to “energise Sri Lanka’s economy”. It will showcase all available prioritised real estate projects in the categories of mixed development, residential tower development, hospitality and leisure development, office tower development, logistic hub development, and multi-storied car park development. Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa presenting the Budget for 2022 declared that the Government will look into whether conditions currently imposed to facilitate attraction of foreign direct investment should be relaxed. He also proposed that investment through local and international sources into mixed development projects on Railway Department lands should be considered. (Sunday Times, 14.11.2021)

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery will shut down tomorrow for the first time in history due to a shortage of crude oil, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s (CPC) Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya wing (JSS) Secretary Ananda Palitha said. Addressing the media, he claimed that the Petroleum Minister did not have the strength to bring the required crude oil stocks into the country. “The 100 percent kerosene requirement for the country was manufactured by us. Due to the closing of the refinery, there will be a shortage of kerosene in the country,” Palitha said. The factories need a minimum of 1,800 metric tons of furnace oil to continue with their operations. Therefore, the government will have to import 2,000 metric tons of furnace oil. Only petrol and diesel are regular orders. However, the country has sufficient petrol until January, but the Minister should say whether the diesel stocks will be received by the country after this month. However, Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Chairman Mohamed Uwais said that there are sufficient fuel reserves for another 15 days. The crude oil suppliers did not respond to our tenders, and therefore the required crude oil stocks were not received by the country. “Our storage consists of diesel and petrol stocks, which are sufficient for a maximum of twelve days.” The ordered oil shipments are on the way. If there is a shortage of kerosene, we will take immediate measures to import refined kerosene stock into the country, “he said. (Daily Mirror Online, 14.11.2021)

Fish exports have generated over Rs. 43 billion (Rs. 43,106 million) in revenue from January to September this year, according to the Ministry of Fisheries. This is an increase of 38 percent over 2020, according to a report released by the Ministry of Fisheries. The income comes from exports of fish such as tuna, prawns, lobsters, and crabs, as well as freshwater fish. Commenting on this, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said that there is a huge demand for Sri Lankan ornamental fish in Europe and the United States. He says these export targets have been met due to the Ministry of Fisheries providing all the necessary facilities for fish export activities even during the last Covid epidemic. (Colombo Page, 16.11.2021)

A rare endemic lotus plant species, widely thought to be extinct, has been discovered after 50 years in the Gulawita North Grama Niladhari Division, adjacent to the Nawalakanda forest in the Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kalutara District. Scientifically known as Strobilanthes rhytisperma, the species was last reported in the Central Province in 1867 and in the Ranwala Forest Reserve, in the Kalutara District, in 1971, but no living specimens had been found since, said researcher Peshala Pasan Karunaratne. The species has been confirmed by environmental researcher Karunaratne, who has been studying the species, after the rediscovery of the plant in the Walallawita area by Himesh Dilruwan Jayasinghe, an expert on the species. The research team of Renuka Nilanthi Rajapaksa and Nuwan Chathuranga Jayawardena, engaged in research on plant species at the Department of Wildlife Conservation, also confirmed that the Lotus species was a Strobilanthes rhytisperma. The Sinhala name of this plant is not known and as it is endemic to Sri Lanka, there is no name for this species in English or any other language and it has been scientifically named as Strobilanthes rhytisperma. Scientific taxonomy belongs to the genus S. rhytisperma of the genus Strobilanthes, of the family Acanthaceae of the genus Lamiales, and belongs to the genus Tracheophytes. Some 450 species of the genus Strobilanthes, commonly known as Nelu, have been reported from Asia and Australia, including Sri Lanka. Of these, 33 species are recorded from Sri Lanka and 27 of them are endemic species. Although no live plant specimens have been found so far, researchers believe the species may have been more widespread in the past, and the new findings confirm the evidence. (Daily Island, 18.11.2021)

Inclement weather killed 27, injured seven, destroyed 75 houses, damaged 1,690 houses and 176 small and medium enterprises, displaced 107 families comprising 317 persons and impacted 5,316 other families comprising 201,573 persons in 20 days beginning on 29 October and ending on 17 November (Wednesday), virtually island wide, Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said Meanwhile, at 4:00 p.m. yesterday, the Met Department, issuing its weather report valid up to 4:00 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, 20 November) said that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and NorthWestern Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern Provinces during the evening or night, it said. Temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers will be a feature, the Department further said. (Ceylon Today,19.11.2021)

The country’s merchandise exports have soared to $ 1.16 billion in October — the highest for the month in any year and to $ 10 billion in the first 10 months, showcasing continuous pick-up and resilience towards achieving the $12 billion target for 2021.

“This is the highest merchandise export figure recorded in the month of October in our history. The increase can be attributed to opening up of Western markets together with sustained production,” Export Development Board (EDB) Chairman Suresh de Mel said. Latest performance reflects a high 21% increase from a year ago. As per the latest data from the EDB, the country’s total exports (merchandise and services) in the first 10 months was $ 12.6 billion (including the estimated services exports), reflecting an achievement of 80% of the $ 15.72 billion target for the entirety of 2021. In mid-2021, the EDB revised upwards the original export target of $ 15.68 billion to $ 15.72 billion, as post-COVID reopening of the country augured well for a better export performance As per the new revision, EDB expects $ 12.14 billion from merchandise exports and $ 3.58 billion from services exports. Originally, it expected only $ 12 billion from merchandise exports, while the services export target remained unchanged. EDB said merchandise exports were up by 21.2% to $ 10.05 billion during the first 10 months compared to the same period year earlier, following increased exports in almost all key products sectors. The estimated value of services exports for the period of January to October was $ 2.5 billion, increasing 28.5% over the corresponding period of 2020. The services exports estimated by EDB consist of ICT/BPM, Construction, Financial services and Transport and Logistics. The EDB Chief also commended the exporters for their outstanding performance and contribution to the economy. Major exports in October: Earnings from Apparel and Textile increased by 43% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $ 509 million in October with strong performance in exports of Apparel (43.4%), Woven Fabrics (86.6%) and Made-Up Textile Articles (116.3%). On a y-o-y basis, exports of Yarn and other Textile Articles declined by 26.4%. Earnings from Rubber and Rubber Finished products exports increased by 14.5 % y-o-y to $ 91.9 million in October 2021, with strong performance in exports of industrial and surgical gloves (6.5%), (Daily Financial Times, 20.11.2021)

Sri Lanka’s nationwide inflation in October 2021 determined under the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to 8.3 percent from 6.2 percent recorded in September 2021 on a year-on-year basis, the Department of Census and Statistics reported Monday. The NCPI for all items for the month of October 2021 increased to 150.6 from 147.5 in the previous month. With respect to October 2020, the reported inflation for the month of October 2021 was mainly due to the higher price levels prevailed in both food and non-food groups in the month of October 2021. Accordingly, the Year-on-Year inflation of the food group increased to 11.7 percent in October 2021 from 10.0 percent in September 2021 and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 5.4 percent in October 2021 from 3.0 percent in September 2021. Contributions to the inflation rate of October 2021 from food group and non-food group are 5.38 percent and 2.89 percent respectively. The moving average inflation for the month of October 2021 is 5.7 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of September 2021 is 5.5 percent. (Colombo Page, 22.11.2021)

A State Emblem belonging to the Second Century AD was found from the Southern Gateway (Waahalkada) of the Deeghawapi Dagoba, Deeghawapi Archaeological Site Excavation Officer In-Charge M. K. C. Kumara said. Excavations and conservations are being carried out together with renovations of the Deeghawapi Dagoba from 2020 on the instructions of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. When excavating the Southern Waahalkada of the Dagoba, the emblem on a rock in a metal cover was found. Three golden caskets were also found. In 2020, the case, the rocks and the three golden caskets had been inspected at the Ampara District Secretary’s Office. The excavations were halted due to the COVID pandemic and under the second stage; once again, it has been carried out during the past few days. The metal covering, which was on a rock together with soil, resembles an alms bowl. It had been placed on top of a square similar to that of a Dagoba. When this metal cover was removed, the symbol of copper depicting two lions facing each other appeared. Officer In-Charge of Archaeological Excavations M. K. C. Kumara said that according to the gold missive found inside the case of rocks found from the Waahalkada, it could be from the Second Century AD. A necklace was also found with small pebbles and coral limestone. About 1,500 beads of various sizes had been used to produce the necklace, he said. (Daily News, 24.11.2021)

A very rare and valuable gemstone has been mined in Balangoda. The National Gem and Jewellery Authoritys says this phenakite is the largest of its kind found in the country. Weighing 616.9 carats, it is said to be worth around Rs. One billion. Its present owner is a businessman from Beruwala. Phenakite is a very rare silicate gemstone harder than quartz. (Ceylon Toad, 25.11.2021)