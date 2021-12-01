Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 1st December 2021 – 1st Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Dec 1, 2021 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , ,

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“WILLIE OR WON’T SHE” – by Des Kelly

Sri Lanka off to robust start but Dimuth skips World Record – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Sadé Greenwood – Newly crowned Siyatha Miss World Sri Lanka 2021

Good News ﻿From Jayam December 1, 2021 Pls Scroll Down ﻿38 items

Sri Lanka Tourism and Australia’s MDF webinar to Share Insights from 10,000 Consumers from 10 Key Markets to Strategically Promote Tourism Reopening

Dimuth on the verge of several batting milestones – by Sunil Thenabadu

Young Ipswich student ‘wants to make a difference’ to the lives of struggling families overseas-by Gemma Mitchell

A dream comes true at last-by Gamini Akmeemana

The Dawning of Religious Faiths on Mother Earth and the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 81 26 11 2021

Breathlessness What is it?How and why do you get it By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Baker’s Bend – enigmatic viewpoint By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI usages in cyber security By Aditya Abeysinghe

One Life Time – by Des Kelly ​

EXODUS SONG – Rendition by De Lanerolle Bros and choristers of Trinity College Kandy-by Rochelle Palipane gunaratne
​​

BEACH BOYS, GROUP TOURS & LOBSTERS – Part 26-By Dr. Chandana (Chandi) Jayawardena DPhil

CeyMusic get together on Dec. 2 ​

‘What a wonderful world’! – SUNG BY THE well, THE MATURE & MELLOW WITH THE YOUNG & LIVELY
​​

Sooriya Newsletter | 28th Nov 2021

” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE 125 YEARS AGO-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne

“A GOOD QUESTION” – by Des Kelly

PETERITE RUGBY MELBOURNE

Doing it in Qatar …with success

The Royal hockey family of Matale and Ceylon (Sri Lanka)-BY DENNIS DE ROSAYRO

Namal Pokuna: Oasis for serenity-by MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Bridging the Seven Seas with magical Seven notes-BY RUWANTHI ABEYAKOON

It’s all about France in Kandy !

“A MESSAGE TO EARTHLINGS” – Des Kelly

Lowering of interest rates only escalates bank profits – by Sunil Thenabadu

JKSB : STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 26-11-2021

Aitken Spence records Rs. 2.9 billion EBITDA across all sectors for 2Q with 388% growth

