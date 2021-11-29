“WILLIE OR WON’T SHE” – by Des Kelly

Another “KELLY KLASSIC” featuring another living legend of Country Music, whose name is in my title.

He wrote the lyrics of this wonderful song which attracted me from it’s onset, that had Willie Nelson play his intro. on guitar, exactly as I once played my own instrument for so many memorable years, COUNTRY-STYLE. The song, called

“You woudn’t cross the Street to say goodbye”, is strangely, akin to many such songs also written by this writer, songs which bring listeners like you, out there, memories of what took place sometimes, in your own lives. Enough said folks, please enjoy WILLIE NELSON in his own inimitable style.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.