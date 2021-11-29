“A MESSAGE TO EARTHLINGS” – Des Kelly

A very special message to everyone who is reading this right now, nobody, so far, has posted an astounding video like the one you are about to see. The words awesome and inspiring only begin to describe Mother Earth as we know her. The accompanying message by Carl Sagan is about as perfect as prose can ever be, My special th anks go out to Christopher Lawton O.A.M., for sending this to me.

I totally agree with every word spoken by Carl Sagan, and thank him for this important message to Earthlings.

God has created the Universe we see in this video. We are each just a tiny grain on a sandy beach to Him and we have to remember that our Planet is also akin to the same sandy beach, in numbers of other Planets the Almighty has created as well. Please watch this entire videio and then pass it on to everyone you know. I am sure that they will enjoy it, as I did.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.